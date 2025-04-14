Cops level new accusations against Weezer bassist's wife charged with attempted murder; her husband still plays Coachella

Police have leveled new accusations against the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, saying Jillian Lauren Shriner shot at them during an unrelated search for hit-and-run suspects last week in Los Angeles, California.

As Blaze News previously reported, California Highway Patrol requested police backup to locate three hit-and-run suspects who fled from an alleged crime scene around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. The suspects reportedly ran from the crash site into the neighborhood of Eagle Rock.

'Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.'

Shriner — a 51-year-old best-selling author and wife of the Weezer bassist — allegedly exited her home while police officers were searching for the three suspects. Police said Shriner was armed with a handgun.

Police allegedly ordered Shriner to drop her weapon "multiple times," but she reportedly refused to put down her firearm.

“The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun multiple times; however, she refused,” according to the police report obtained by KNBC-TV. “Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Citing Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Forkish, the Los Angeles Times reported that Shriner "pointed it at officers and opened fire."

Cops allegedly returned fire and shot Shriner, who then fled into her home.

Shriner then purportedly exited her house and surrendered to the police. She was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police reportedly recovered a 9-mm handgun from Shriner's home.

Investigators reviewed video of the incident, which allegedly shows Shriner firing her gun at LAPD officers.

A police officer allegedly told dispatchers: "She has a gun in her hand."

"Female suspect's going to be wanted for ADW [assault with a deadly weapon] on the PO [police officer]," an officer can be heard saying in audio from the incident obtained by People magazine.

Shriner was charged with attempted murder of a peace officer.

According to California state law, a conviction of attempted murder of a peace officer without premeditation is punishable by up to nine years in prison. The use of a firearm can lead to an enhanced prison sentence.

She was released from custody on a $1 million bond around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

Shriner is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

Officers determined that Shriner was not connected to the hit-and-run incident.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol said officers apprehended the suspected hit-and-run driver in a nearby backyard approximately an hour after the incident began.

The other two suspects who fled the hit-and-run have yet to be located, according to police.

Shriner's manager, Charlie Fusco, had no comment about the incident when questioned by the Los Angeles Times.

Jillian Lauren Shriner and Weezer bassist Scott Shriner got married in 2005.

When asked about his wife, the 59-year-old Shriner told TMZ, "She’s all right, thank you for asking."

He then told reporters, "See you at Coachella!"

Shriner performed with his bandmates of Weezer at the Coachella music festival on Saturday.

The alternative rock group was a last-minute addition to the music festival in the California desert.

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo told the music festival audience, “We were making the Weezer movie back in Los Angeles, but when Coachella called and asked if we could make a surprise appearance, we said ‘Heck yeah.’ It’s so great to be here with all you guys and let out all these emotions."

Shriner has recorded 12 studio albums since joining Weezer in 2001.

Weezer has received multiple Grammy nominations and sold more than 35 million albums worldwide.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!