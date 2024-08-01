Whistleblower accuses Secret Service of cutting threat assessment efforts before shooting despite warnings, Hawley says

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Thursday that a whistleblower had come forward to claim further egregious lapses of security ahead of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

'New and disturbing information has come to light.'

Hawley documented the accusations in a letter to Secret Service acting Director Ronald Rowe that he posted to X.

"Since your testimony before the Senate of July 30, new and disturbing information has come to light about Secret Service planning for the Butler, Pennsylvania Trump campaign event— and your own involvement," wrote Hawley.

The letter says the whistleblower accused Rowe of personally cutting manpower to the Secret Service Counter Surveillance Division by 20% and not divulging that information during his testimony before Congress.

Had the CSD been allowed to perform its normal security duties at the Butler rally, according to the whistleblower, the alleged shooter would have been apprehended long before he had a chance to take aim on the former president.

Further, the whistleblower claimed that some officers warned about security lapses in events prior to the shooting, but instead of heeding the warnings, officials retaliated against the officers.

Hawley asked that Rowe provide records of policy changes during his tenure, especially as related to the CSD, and also records related to officers who are under disciplinary action at the Secret Service.

The accusations are just the latest in a series of bombshells about the incompetence and missteps by the Secret Service in providing security to protect Trump. The director of the Secret Service has since resigned under the scrutiny and public pressure.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!