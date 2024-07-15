Nearly 30 mins before assassination attempt, officer spotted suspected shooter on roof and reported him, sources say

Nearly 30 minutes before he fired, law enforcement officials spotted and reported the suspected shooter who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump and even took a photograph of him, according to new sources.

WPXI-TV reported the revelation on Monday.

Officials have said they have not concluded what motivated the alleged shooter.

Multiple sources said Thomas Matthew Crooks had been spotted on the roof near the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, at about 5:45 p.m. by one of the members of the Emergency Services Unit of Beaver County.

That person called in the report of a suspicious person and also took a photo of the man who was later confirmed to be Crooks, according to the report.

WPXI said it was unclear whether Crooks had a gun when he was first spotted.

About 26 minutes later, the gunshots were fired at the former president.

The revelation will likely increase the scrutiny placed on the Secret Service agents and other law enforcement officials who were tasked with protecting Trump at the rally.

Trump was injured in the ear while one of his supporters was shot and killed. Another two rally participants were seriously injured. Crooks was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Other sources said that explosives were found in the car and residence of the 20-year-old suspect. The AR-15-style rifle allegedly used in the attack was reportedly registered to his father.

