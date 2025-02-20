Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images
White House highlights border wall progress as Trump shuts down benefits for illegal aliens
February 20, 2025
Trump admin continues border wall construction.
The White House shared a video on Thursday highlighting the Trump administration's progress in resuming the construction of the border wall.
The video showed a rig lifting a large wall panel as construction workers guided it into place along the border.
'My administration will uphold the rule of law.'
The White House's Rapid Response team captioned the video, "[Point of view]: Illegals are no longer going to be able to flood your country."
On Thursday, the administration also shared an article from the Santa Fe New Mexican, detailing the effort to continue construction in New Mexico.
"PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT," the White House wrote, adding that construction is currently "underway."
The news outlet detailed the "El Paso 2 Wall Project," an effort to close a 0.2-mile and a 40-foot gap in New Mexico, according to Customs and Border Protection.
KFOX stated that razor wire was also added this week to existing border wall sections in El Paso.
CBP officials have said border construction has resumed in San Diego, California, and Yuma and Tucson, Arizona.
Over the past month, border crossings have reportedly dropped more than 90%.
In furtherance of his goal to end the illegal immigration crisis, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday evening prohibiting illegal aliens from receiving federally funded benefits.
"My administration will uphold the rule of law, defend against the waste of hard-earned taxpayer resources, and protect benefits for American citizens in need, including individuals with disabilities and veterans," the order read.
Trump accused "numerous administrations" of undermining the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996, which bans illegal aliens from receiving benefits.
"Over the last four years, in particular, the prior administration repeatedly undercut the goals of that law, resulting in the improper expenditure of significant taxpayer resources," the executive action stated.
Border czar Tom Homan responded to Trump's executive action during an interview with Fox News.
"These billions of dollars we're going to save, that illegal aliens shouldn't be getting, they're going to help rebuild North Carolina. They're going to help rebuild California. ... There's a lot of things we can do for American citizens, the homeless vets," Homan said.
He noted that the taxpayer funds are "illegally being given to people who aren't supposed to be here."
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
