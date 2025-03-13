White House revokes Trump's CDC pick hours before hearing: 'Big Pharma was behind this'

The White House has reportedly withdrawn Dave Weldon's nomination to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just hours before his Senate hearing Thursday.

Weldon was set to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Thursday to advance his nomination. However, multiple reports confirmed that the former congressman's nomination was revoked. Weldon has also had a long-standing career in internal medicine and has raised past concerns about certain vaccine side effects, which some outlets have speculated affected his nomination.

In a statement issued Thursday, Weldon said his nomination was rescinded because he did not have enough votes in the Senate.

"Twelve hours before my scheduled confirmation hearing in The Senate, I received a phone call from an assistant at the White House informing me that my nomination to be Director of CDC was being withdrawn because there were not enough votes to get me confirmed," Weldon said. "I then spoke to HHS Secretary Bobbie [sic] Kennedy who was very upset. He was told the same thing and that he had been looking forward to working with me at CDC. He said I was the perfect person for the job."

The Senate HELP Committee has a 12-11 partisan split with a Republican majority, meaning Weldon could afford to lose the vote of only one GOP senator on the committee. Weldon said that Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who has voted to tank several of President Donald Trump's picks, ultimately had immovable reservations about the nominee.

"I had a very pleasant meeting with her 2 weeks prior where she expressed no reservation, but at my meeting with her staff on March 11 they were suddenly very hostile — a bad sign," Weldon said in the statement. "They repeatedly accus[ed] me of being 'antivax,' even though I reminded them that I actually give hundreds of vaccines every year in my medical practice."

Weldon also made the assumption that the HELP Committee's chairman, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, was going to vote against the nominee.

"Ironically, he is also an internist like me and I have known him for years and I thought we were friends," Weldon said. "But he too was also throwing around the claim that I was 'antivax' or that I believed that vaccines cause autism which I have never said. He actually once asked that my nomination be withdrawn."

Despite this, Cassidy's office refuted the claim.

"The decision to withdraw Dr. Weldon's nomination was not in response to any request from Senator Cassidy," a Cassidy spokesperson told Blaze News.

Although his nomination was revoked due to lack of support, Weldon said the underlying actor was likely Big Pharma.

"The concern of many people is that big Pharma was behind this which is probably true," Weldon said. "They are hands-down the most powerful lobby organization in Washington DC giving millions of dollars to politicians on both sides of the aisle."

"I have learned the hard way," Weldon continued, "don't mess with Pharma."

Editor's note: This article has been edited to add a quote from a Cassidy spokesperson.

