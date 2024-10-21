White people should face 'accountability' if Harris does not win, political commentator tells CNN

Angela Rye said white voters should face consequences for not saving democracy if Vice President Kamala Harris does not win the upcoming presidential election.

CNN host Victor Blackwell asked Rye about former President Barack Obama chastising black men for hesitating to vote for Harris.

"I think that it's wonderful that President Obama is out hitting the trail for democracy, frankly," Rye initially replied. "And what I think is a mistake is to let white folks escape the accountability that they must face for not showing up to save democracy themselves. Like, they want to get mad at presidential candidates, right, when they don‘t wear a flag lapel pin or they don‘t see you pledging allegiance to the flag."

Rye claimed white people view the "terrorist attack on January 6, 2021," at the Capitol building as a demonstration of patriotism, so "the responsibility of saving democracy should be on the largest demographic in this country.

"That is white men and white women."

Rye pointed to efforts in Detroit to talk with voters about the economy and "ensuring that democracy is preserved even if it's not perfect. We're doing our part. It's time for white folks to turn their ire and their attention to each other to ensure they also do their part.“

Similar to other demographics that go for Democrats during presidential elections, Harris has been struggling in the polls with black voters when compared to President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Obama.

The New York Times reported that while Harris is expected to a win an outright majority of black voters, only 78% of black voters are expected to vote for her, compared to 90% for Biden in 2020 and 92% for Clinton in 2016.

Part of the reason for the erosion of support for Harris among black voters is that many believe Democrats have not done enough to support their communities despite receiving their votes. That feeling has only been exacerbated by the influx of illegal immigrants in big cities and the money being spent on them instead of inner-city communities.

"Forty percent of African-American voters under 30 said the Republican Party was more likely to follow through on its campaign commitments than Democrats were," the NYT explained.

