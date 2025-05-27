'White supremacist adjacent': James Comey makes desperate jab at GOP

Former FBI Director James Comey made a desperate jab at the Republican Party during a chummy interview with a legacy media outlet.

Earlier this month, Comey shared a photo on social media featuring seashells arranged to spell out "8647." Many interpreted this message as a call for violence against Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States, with "86" a common term for removal — traditionally used when referring to removing an item from a restaurant menu, though linked to assassination threats.

'You know that one of the two political parties is, let me put it nicely, white supremacist adjacent, at a minimum.'

Comey went on a media tour denying the accusations.

He appeared on MSNBC last week to discuss the claims during a friendly interview with network host Jen Psaki, a former press secretary under the Biden administration.

Jen Psaki, former White House Press Secretary.

Psaki framed Comey as the victim in the situation, claiming that his post was "relatively benign" and adding that he has "long been the target of Trump's ire." She claimed that Trump was using "the power of his office to go after his opponents."

Comey told Psaki that he expects the investigation to "go away because there's nothing there."

He claimed that Trump is "obsessed" with him, adding that part of his "roar" is to "freak out his victims."

Psaki shifted the conversation to Trump's White House "testing the system," citing the firing of federal employees and agency restructurings.

"In the law enforcement sense, do you think there are laws that should be put in place that would help better manage this that aren't in place now?" Psaki asked Comey. "Is the law enforcement system and the legal system equipped to deal with what we're seeing now?"

Comey responded by calling the Republican Party "white supremacist adjacent."

"There are cultural impediments to doing this work," he told Psaki. "Let's say you work in the FBI. You know that one of the two political parties is, let me put it nicely, white supremacist adjacent, at a minimum."

"And so why would you want to throw your career on that side of the line and be summoned to Capitol Hill to be asked, 'Why are you pursuing these innocent groups?'" he continued.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Earlier during the interview, Comey called the FBI a "fundamentally honest group of people" and "not a left-wing cabal of deep-staters."

Comey's social media post controversy, which has temporarily thrust the former FBI director into the spotlight, coincided with the release of his latest book. He claimed to Psaki that he had been trying to "withdraw" from the public eye after the November presidential election but felt compelled to speak out against the Trump administration's actions.