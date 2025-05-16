Secret Service pays a visit to James Comey about the '8647' seashell threat

The U.S. Secret Service reportedly paid a visit to former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey over an image he posted on social media that many took as a threat against the president.

Secret Service agents escorted Comey to their Washington field office in Washington, D.C., on Friday for an interview, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to CNN. Comey was questioned about allegations that a message reading "8647" was a call for violence against President Donald Trump, the 47th president of the U.S.

'We are aware of the social media posts by the former FBI director, and we take rhetoric like this very seriously.'

Comey posted the image of a number of seashells arranged to spell "8647" on Thursday, but he later deleted the post and claimed that he did not intend to advocate for any political violence.

The former FBI director appeared voluntarily for the interview and was not in custody, according to the CNN report.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released a statement about the incident.

“The Secret Service vigorously investigates anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees,” said Guglielmi to CNN. “We are aware of the social media posts by the former FBI director, and we take rhetoric like this very seriously. Beyond that, we do not comment on protective intelligence matters.”

Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem and current FBI Director Kash Patel issued statements saying that the Comey seashell threat would be investigated.

RELATED: Secret Service reportedly investigated elementary school teacher's reply to assassination post after Trump won election

Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The president also lambasted Comey in a comment on Fox News.

"He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know what that meant? That meant assassination," said Trump to Bret Baier.

"And it says it loud and clear," Trump added. "Now, he wasn't very competent, but he was competent enough to know what that meant, and he did it for a reason. And he was hit so hard because people like me, and they like what's happening with our country. Our country's become respected again. And he's calling for the assassination of the president."

The term "86" has been in use for more than a century and could refer to the action of taking something off of a menu at a restaurant, but more recently it has also included killing something or someone.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!