Gretchen Whitmer drops bizarre video seductively feeding Doritos chip to left-wing podcaster on her knees

The online world reacted with perplexed horror at a very bizarre video released of Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer feeding a Dorito chip to a kneeling left-wing podcaster.

The brief eight-second video was posted to the Instagram account of Liz Plank, apparently to publicize her interview with the governor. It shows Plank on her knees being fed a tortilla chip by Whitmer, who then stares at the camera. Doritos are the favorite junk food of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

'This Gretchen Whitmer video is so bizarre that I’m at a loss for words.'

The video went viral as people commented with confusion.

"Whitmer feeds the actress a Doritos chip - the favorite snack of Harris - in what appears to be slightly pornographic and a mockery of the Catholic view of Holy Eucharist. What is the point here?" asked podcaster Doug Billings.

"Very rarely do I come across a political video that I have no comment on. This Gretchen Whitmer video is so bizarre that I’m at a loss for words," read another response.

Some, like Liz Wheeler, believed the video was meant to mock the Catholic rite of communion.

"Democrat Gov Gretchen Whitmer blasphemes the Eucharist, feeding a Dorito to a leftist podcaster as if it’s Holy Communion. Wearing a Kamala hat," she posted. "It’s wild that some Christians refuse to vote when Democrats obviously loathe you… because you’re Christian."

One critic noted that on their interview, Plank and Whitmer joked about killing the governor's two daughters in "post-birth abortions."

In the description of the video, Plank claims that it is in support of the CHIPS Act that authorizes federal spending to support the manufacture of semiconductors in the U.S.

"Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk," she writes.

Michigan is one of the pivotal battleground states that may determine whether the presidency stays in Democrat control or is regained by former President Donald Trump.

