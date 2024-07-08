Whoopi Goldberg says she doesn't care if Biden 'pooped his pants' ... 'show me he can't do the job'

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg defended President Joe Biden's ailing health on Monday by stating that she does not care if he pooped his pants but what matters is if he is able to do the job of leader of the free world.

Goldberg's staunch defense of Biden comes as he is still trying to remain the Democratic Party's nominee for the upcoming election. After his disastrous performance in the first debate against former President Donald Trump, Biden is now fending off congressional Democrats who are calling for him to step down from the race. Biden has stated multiple times since the debate that he is not going anywhere.

"I’m just going to add my two cents. ... I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say, 'Ok. Maybe it’s time to go.' Now, he had a bad night the first time that he went out and debated with Kamala Harris, and everybody wanted him to quit then and said, 'You can’t talk to women like this. You’re doing this wrong, you’re doing that wrong.' He came back and said, you know what? I got it. And gave four years," Goldberg said.

"I have poopy days all the time, all the time. I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine. Now, I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point. So, I’m just simply saying, yeah. There are two debates, and if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him," she continued.

Biden sent a letter to Democrats on Capitol Hill saying he is not bowing out of the election, pointing to the primaries that have already taken place that have him as the Democrats' nominee.

“Despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," he said.

