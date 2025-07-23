Wife of anti-ICE app creator complains of losing job at the DOJ over husband's project

The wife of the man who created a mobile app to warn illegal aliens of federal immigration raids is complaining after she was fired from her job at the Department of Justice seemingly due to the project.

Carolyn Feinstein, who worked at the DOJ's Office of the U.S. Trustee in Austin, told the Daily Beast the firing was "retribution" for the app's creation.

"This was retribution. I was fired because of the actions, or activism, of my husband," Feinstein said. "It is insulting to me because I dedicated myself and my career to serving the people of the United States, and now the DOJ is claiming I was attempting to harm some of them. And that's not true."

The agency also alleged that illegal aliens use the app 'to evade capture while endangering the lives of ICE officers.'

The app gained nationwide attention after CNN reported on her husband, Joshua Aaron, and the app. Users can upload pictures of an ICE operation to the app, and it will send out an alert to other users within a 5-mile radius. While Aaron contends the app was designed simply as a warning system so illegal aliens can stay away from the area, there are safety concerns for federal agents as they face a staggering 830% increase in assaults so far this year with no sign of slowing down.

Far-left activists are already using their social media platforms to alert their followers of federal agents conducting operations, where their vehicles are, and which hotels agents are using.

Users on X first made the connection of Feinstein being married to Aaron and having a job at the DOJ.

Border czar Tom Homan was made aware of the findings and said during a Newsmax interview that the Trump administration would be looking into it. Feinstein told the Daily Beast she was fired within 24 hours of Homan's interview.

Feinstein said the purpose of the app has been misconstrued and the termination letter was "not only incorrect, but offensive" because it used the term "illegal alien."

"My service to the people of the United States was unbiased," she continued. "Each one of them landed on the same level for me. I didn't play favorites; I didn't have a disservice to any person within the United States because of who they are, what they look like, or where they work."

The DOJ did note that Feinstein does have interests in the company that holds the IP for the anti-ICE app, even while she claims she had no involvement in the project. The agency also alleged that illegal aliens use the app "to evade capture while endangering the lives of ICE officers," according to the Daily Beast.

