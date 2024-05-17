Home intruder shoots woman in the face, so her husband uses garden knife to leave him 'very much deceased,' police say

A home intruder was stabbed to death after he allegedly shot a Florida man's wife in the face, according to police.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on Joe Hilton Street in Avon Park, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Dept.

Police said they responded to reports of a suspicious incident at the home and found two victims, both 69 years of age, with what they described as serious injuries.

The husband of the home told them that a man had "used a ruse to gain entry" to the home based on his wife's job as a notary. Once the man was inside the house, he took out a gun and shot the man's wife in the face.

After seeing his wife be shot, the man armed himself with what is being described as a seven-inch garden knife and stabbed the man to death.

Police later identified the alleged home intruder as 62-year-old Lindsey Glenn.

“Once armed with the knife, he went to work on Mr. Lindsey Glenn,” said Sheriff Paul Blackman at a media briefing. "Ultimately, the suspect, Lindsey Glenn, was cut to pieces and was very much deceased by the time deputies could get to him."

Blackman said that Glenn had been previously sent to prison at least six times after being convicted of 12 different felonies. The Sheriff's Office said they believe that Glenn might have thought the couple had money at home because of her job as a notary.

"I would like to commend the male victim for his bravery and quick action in defending his wife in their home," Blackman said. "We will pray for his wife that she has a fast and full recovery."

The man's wife was transported to a trauma center, where she was treated and remains in stable condition. The husband was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released.

Police said that the incident remains under investigation.

Avon Park is a city of about 10,000 people in lower central Florida and was named after Stratford-upon-Avon in England.

