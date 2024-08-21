Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy hit with 9 additional felonies, faces life in prison

A Wisconsin teacher accused of sexual misconduct with an 11-year-old boy has been hit with nine additional felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.

As Blaze News previously reported, 24-year-old Madison Bergmann was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault on May 2.

Text messages revealed that the alleged encounters happened inside a classroom during lunch and after school, the criminal complaint stated.

However, Bergmann was charged last week with nine additional felonies: one count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, one count of exposing a child to harmful materials, two counts of child enticement causing mental or bodily harm, and five counts of sexual misconduct by school staff.

If convicted on the charges, Bergmann could be sentenced to life in prison.

Bergmann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Until she resigned in May, Bergmann had been a 5th-grade teacher at the River Crest Elementary School in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.

After Bergmann's resignation, the Hudson School District issued a statement:

Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us. We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to providing the necessary support for any child who may be impacted. We kindly request the school community to respect the privacy of Hudson students and their families and refrain from spreading rumors or speculation. The School District counseling staff are available to help any child or staff who may be experiencing difficulties with this news.

The school district told parents that the staff member was ordered to have no contact with students and was barred from school property.

Citing charging documents, KSTP-TV reported that Bergmann communicated with the 11-year-old boy over the phone and text messages "almost daily."

Prosecutors said the teacher conveyed in text messages between the pair that she enjoyed the boy touching her and the two "making out," according to KARE-TV.

The victim allegedly informed investigators that they talked about having sex.

Police reportedly found handwritten notes between her and the boy in Bergmann's purse.

The alleged child sex abuse was revealed when the boy's mother overheard her son talking to the teacher on the phone, according to the criminal complaint. The parents purportedly checked their son's phone and discovered texts of a sexual nature between the student and teacher.

The boy’s father stormed into River Crest Elementary School with printouts of the conversations, authorities claimed.

"That was a dramatic day," an anonymous River Crest Elementary School teacher told the New York Post. "He was not calm about it, and he was not quiet."

