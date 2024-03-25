Construction worker recounts seeing man eating severed leg from lethal train accident: 'He started chewing it'

A construction worker said that he witnessed a homeless man eating a severed leg after a lethal train incident in California.

Jose Ibarra told KBAK-TV that his crew was working on cement outside of the Amtrak station in the city of Wasco on Friday when the man walked by him at about 8 a.m. Ibarra said that he believed he was a homeless man and then noticed he was carrying the severed leg.

"I'm not sure from where, but he came this way and he walked all through here, and he was waving a person's leg. And he started chewing on it over there, he was biting it and he was hitting it against the wall and everything," said Ibarra.

Train officials said that there had been an accident where a woman was hit by a train on the platform at the Amtrak station in Wasco. The woman died, but her identity has not yet been released by officials. Investigators believe the woman's leg was severed in the accident and the man picked it up.

"On the leg, the skin was hanging. You could see the bone," Ibarra said.

On the video he took, Ibarra yelled to his co-workers that the man was eating the leg.

"He's eating that s***!" he said before repeating it in Spanish.

The man on the video behaves erratically and at one point, appears to smile at Ibarra recording.

Ibarra says that police stopped the man after workers at the Amtrak station called 911. The video he took showed the man waving the leg around as police cruisers begin to surround him.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez. They arrested him for numerous outstanding warrants and also charged him for misdemeanor removal of human body parts from an area that is not a cemetery without law enforcement approval.

KERO-TV recorded video that appeared to show blood stains on the sidewalk near the station. Some stations blurred out the leg in their footage and also bleeped out the comments saying he had eaten the leg.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they are actively investigating both the lethal train accident and the actions taken by Tellez.

Wasco is a city about 130 miles north of Los Angeles in the San Joaquin Valley with about 21k residents.

Here's the interview with Ibarra:

