Woman calls her dad — a retired cop — and her neighbor — an off-duty cop — when prowler won't leave. Both men get job done.

An off-duty Houston police officer along with a retired Houston police officer both shot a prowler multiple times at a woman's home after ongoing threats and the suspect's refusal to leave, officials said.

Turns out the off-duty officer is the woman's next-door neighbor, and the retired officer is the woman's father, officials added.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office to determine what, if any, charges should be filed, KTRK said.

Deputies around 11:20 p.m. Monday responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 15000 block of Knotty Oaks in Magnolia, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. Magnolia is a little less than an hour northwest of Houston.

"Investigations revealed that an unknown male had appeared at the residence and refused to leave," the sheriff's office added. "Feeling threatened, the homeowner contacted her father and a neighbor for help. The neighbor, an off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department, along with the homeowner’s father, a retired HPD officer, ultimately shot the suspect due to the ongoing threats."

The suspect received lifesaving measures and was taken to a local hospital where he was receiving treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle noted that the daughter lives nearby her father and next door to the Houston police officer — and that she "observed a prowler at the back door of her home." Doolittle added that the suspect was "shot multiple times" but is "expected to survive."

Doolittle said the suspect could be charged, possibly with trespassing, KTRK-TV reported, adding that the woman doesn't know the suspect.

Authorities have not released the wounded male’s identity, KRIV-TV reported, adding that it's unclear why he was at the home.

KPRC-TV reported that the off-duty officer will be placed on administrative leave as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office takes the lead in the investigation.

