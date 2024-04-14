Wynonna Judd's daughter believes her mother blocked her number after being charged with prostitution: 'I'm innocent'

The daughter of country singer Wynonna Judd has reportedly said her mother will not answer her phone calls, according to the New York Post.

Grace Kelley, 27, — Judd's daughter — said, “I think she’s blocked my number,” according to an interview the Post held with Kelley, who is currently in Elmore County jail in Alabama.

Kelley is reportedly spending time behind bars after being charged with indecent exposure, soliciting prostitution, and obstructing governmental operations, according to jail records.

Kelley claimed that the reason why Judd would not pick up the phone is because Judd believes her daughter to be involved in drugs.

"She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s***."

Kelly told the Post that she doesn't live in any particular place but lives "here, there and everywhere." She is currently being held on a $2,000 bond, according to jail records.

She also said that her actress aunt Ashley Judd and brother Elijah, who is a "game warden in the state of Tennessee," have not reached out to her. She also ruminated over the possibility that her grandmother Naomi's suicide could have had something to do with her recent misfortune, per reports.

“I don’t know if when my grandma shot herself she like cursed me,” Kelley said.

Kelley was initially arrested after the authorities found her holding a sign that said, "Ride for a Ride," in Millbrook, according to the Daily Mail. Even after a police officer approached her, she said, “I gave them all my information. I was like, ‘I’m not doing anything wrong. I don’t have any drugs on me.'”

When she proceeded to cross the street, she heard the sirens of a police vehicle.

“The officer that pulled up, he literally told me to get on my f***ing knees . . . so I get on my knees and put my wrists out and I said, ‘I am going to keep walking that way because I have a right to travel,'” Kelley said.

“He’s like, ‘If you walk that way I’m going to take you to f***ing jail.'”

She said she was initially charged with criminal impersonation. After the authorities were able to confirm her identity, they changed the charges to disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations, per the report.

Kelley said that was just the beginning of the awful experience she had with the police.

“They done me wrong, they put me in this chair where they had me strapped down where it literally broke skin. They put me in a padded room with a hole in the floor and they put the lights off on me and I was in there for three days strapped to a chair. No water, no toilet, no nothing,” she said.

“My wrists are literally scabbed over from the restraint chair because they did it so tight on me because I was basically cussing all of them, telling them to go to hell because they had no reason to arrest me. When I go to court, all this s*** will be dropped.”

After sitting in jail for three days, Kelley said she was then charged with indecent exposure.

Kelley went on to say that she's trying to live life the right way but conceded that she has done some questionable things to stay afloat.

“And I’m trying to do it the right way. I’m trying not to sell drugs. I’m trying not to sell myself. But when you don’t have anybody, what do you do?”

The Post reported that when Kelley was asked what she could tell her mother, she responded: "I'm innocent."

Judd reportedly did not return a request for comment on the situation.

Kelley is due in court on April 25.

