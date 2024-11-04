'You're anti-American': Left-wing Gov. Kathy Hochul openly demonizes NY residents who vote Republican

Left-wing New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) openly demonized residents of her state who vote Republican, calling them "anti-American" — among other things.

Hochul made her comments during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC to discuss the 2024 election with host Al Sharpton, Mediaite reported.

'Because you have just trashed American values and what our country is all about over and over and over.'

Sharpton asked the governor about House of Representative races in New York — as well as former President Donald Trump's recent New York City rally at Madison Square Garden during which a comedian made a controversial joke about Puerto Rico, the outlet said.

According to Mediaite, Hochul noted that one wouldn't think that leaders of "this great country" would "tolerate" such statements "at one of their rallies." Hochul then said she believes Trump's NYC rally "backfired on him," Mediate added.

The outlet also noted that she said she's "leading the effort in our state to ensure we flip these battleground seats."

Hochul then said the rally controversy helped her paint Republican candidates in her state as closely aligned with Trump — and those who vote for them as "anti-American":

"It gave me a chance to tie the Republicans running in these seats, the incumbents, closer to Donald Trump, and remind everybody, if you’re voting for these Republicans in New York, you are voting for someone who supports Donald Trump — and you’re anti-woman, you’re anti-abortion, and basically you’re anti-American," Hochul said. "Because you have just trashed American values and what our country is all about over and over and over."

You can view video of Hochul's comments here.

Mediate said Sharpton didn't ask Hochul any follow-up questions after her attack on her own constituents.

In response to Hochul's remarks, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) called Hochul the "worst governor in America." Stefanik devoted a longer post to Hochul's words here.

Speaking of being anti-American

While we're on the subject of anti-American behavior, let us not forget that the FBI in September announced that an agent working for the communist Chinese government infiltrated Hochul's office.

Linda Sun — who worked as deputy chief of staff for Hochul and deputy diversity officer for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo — was accused of money laundering conspiracy, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and alien smuggling. Sun's husband, Chris Hu, also was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and misuse by means of identification.

