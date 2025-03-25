Popular YouTuber, charged with attempted murder of cop, goes on rant in court and tells judge to look up his online following

A popular YouTube influencer has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in New Hampshire. What's more, the famous YouTuber went on a rollercoaster of a rant during a video courtroom hearing during which he cried to his parents and instructed the judge to look up his online following.

Erik Conover, 35, has nearly three million subscribers on his channel titled "Erik Van Conover."

'This seems to be a massive misunderstanding.'

His YouTube account is described as:

"Merging architecture, sacred geometry, and AI-consciousness evolution — this channel explores homes built for energetic resonance and human expansion. From luxury estates designed with frequency-based intelligence to real estate infused with ancient wisdom and quantum design principles, these are the spaces shaping the future of conscious living."

Officials with the Bartlett Police Department told WMUR-TV that Officer Cameron Emmett attempted a traffic stop on a black Jeep Wrangler that Conover was driving around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. However, Conover allegedly disregarded the officer's orders to pull over and led law enforcement on an eight-mile, high-speed chase.

Sgt. Brian Moffitt with the Bartlett Police Department told Magistrate Judge Mark Howard during the hearing Sunday that when the Jeep came to a stop and Officer Emmett exited his cruiser, Conover plowed into the cop at a "reasonably high rate of speed," the Conway Daily Sun reported.

"Mr. Conover appears to have intentionally struck my officer, who was out of his vehicle on foot, with the Jeep," Moffitt stated, according to the Sun.

Moffitt alleged during the hearing that the officer was thrown between 20 and 40 feet and that a drone captured video of the "interaction."

Officer Emmett was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police said Conover led officers on a chase for an additional 28 miles before the Jeep became disabled after striking spike strips that New Hampshire State Police set up.

Several law enforcement agencies took part in Conover's arrest, including the Bartlett Police Department, the Conway Police Department, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and the New Hampshire State Police.

Conover was charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

In addition to the charges stemming from the police chase, Conover also is facing DWI charges in connection with a reported March 13 arrest.

Conover's attorney said his client denies all accusations of wrongdoing.

During Sunday's video hearing, Conover told the judge he isn't the Erik Conover police want for Emmett’s attempted murder.

Police listed Conover as being from Absecon, New Jersey. However, Conover argued that he is from New York City.

“This seems to be a massive misunderstanding,” Conover said during the hearing. “I’m exactly who I say I am. I’m a YouTuber.”

'I will eviscerate every single person with my intelligence right now.'

Conover allegedly boasted about being a popular YouTuber and that he's a public figure because he has millions of followers on social media.

"He was encouraging the [judge] to look up his online following," Moffitt said of Conover.

Conover claimed his arrest was a "police sting against him," according to WMUR-TV.

Court video obtained by WMUR-TV shows Conover going on a rollercoaster of a rant during the hearing and is seen crying with his hands in the air as he says, "Mom! Thank God! Look at me!"

Conover's parents — seen on a separate screen in the video — are heard trying to calm down their son.

“I will eviscerate every single person with my intelligence right now," Conover is heard shouting on the video.

Conover also claimed, "Actually, the state troopers brutalized me."

Law & Crime reported, "He also accused local jail staff of treating him 'like an animal' and was heard reciting the Lord’s Prayer with curse words mingled in."

On Monday, Conway Circuit Judge Charles Greenhalgh ordered Conover to continue to be held without bail pending a probable cause hearing that was scheduled to occur Tuesday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!