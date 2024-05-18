Zac Brown sues his estranged wife for violating a confidentiality agreement, seeks restraining order

Country music artist Zac Brown has filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife after she shared an Instagram post that he claims has damaged his reputation, according to the New York Post.

Though it is unclear which of the 33-year-old model Kelly Yazdi's Instagram posts Brown is referring to, he has insisted that it violated a confidentiality agreement she had signed with him. Now, the country artist wants a judge to block her from making false, harmful, or defamatory statements, according to a second report.

Brown is seeking emergency injunctive relief in the form of a temporary restraining order that will force Yazdi to take down the Instagram post in question. However, a judge has yet to make a ruling on the situation.

It is uncertain if this Instagram post is the one Brown referred to, but on May 4, Yazdi wrote the following on the platform: "Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling. Those are the ingredients of narcissistic abuse. That 'love' is conditional. 'Love' disguised as compromise when in reality, it was control."

"It nearly destroyed her… his betrayal forced her down a road through hell and brutal heartbreak, and the terrifying reality of narcissistic abuse… the scary truth that patiently waited to unmask itself only after vows were made."

Brown reportedly proposed to the model and actress while on vacation in Hawaii in 2022. The couple married in a private ceremony in Brown's home state of Georgia in August 2023 before announcing their divorce four months later.

The two told Page Six that "[w]e are in the process of divorce" at the time.

“Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

Despite the announcement of a divorce, TMZ reported that there is no public record of a divorce case pending for the couple. However, Brown's attorney said the two recently filed for divorce.

This was not the first time Brown was married. He was previously married to jewelry designer Shelly Brown, with whom he shares five children. The two announced their divorce in October 2018 after being married for 12 years.

