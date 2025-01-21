DeSantis becomes first US politician to use 'Gulf of America' moniker, even before Trump's Gulf of Mexico executive order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) became the first U.S. politician to officially refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America," even before President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename the large body of water.

On Monday afternoon, DeSantis issued a state of emergency as a hazardous winter storm approached the Florida Panhandle from the Gulf of Mexico. However, DeSantis didn't use the Gulf of Mexico verbiage, but instead used "Gulf of America," which was previously floated by Trump.

"An area of low pressure moving across the Gulf of America, interacting with Arctic air, will bring widespread impactful winter weather to North Florida," DeSantis stated in the recent Florida executive order.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, Trump signed dozens of executive orders, including renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

The executive order titled "Restoring Names that Honor American Greatness" vowed to "promote the extraordinary heritage of our nation and ensure future generations of American citizens celebrate the legacy of our American heroes."

"The area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning nation and has remained an indelible part of America," the executive order stated.

The Gulf of America is the world's largest gulf. The gulf is approximately 600,000 square miles — making it the ninth-largest body of water on Earth.

The executive order noted that the gulf "was a crucial artery for America’s early trade and global commerce," that it provides the U.S. with a multibillion-dollar maritime industry, that its "natural resources and wildlife remain central to America’s economy today," and that it is "one of the most prodigious oil and gas regions in the world."

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, "Gulf of Mexico federal offshore oil production accounts for 14% of total U.S. crude oil production, and federal offshore natural gas production in the Gulf accounts for 5% of total U.S. dry production. Over 48% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity is located along the Gulf coast, as well as 51% of total U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity."

The executive order continued, "The Gulf is also home to vibrant American fisheries teeming with snapper, shrimp, grouper, stone crab, and other species, and it is recognized as one of the most productive fisheries in the world, with the second largest volume of commercial fishing landings by region in the nation, contributing millions of dollars to local American economies."

Florida is one of the five states that border the gulf, as well as Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. These coastal states take in billions in tourism revenue every year from the gulf.

Trump signed the executive order that proclaimed, "The Gulf will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping America’s future and the global economy, and in recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our nation’s economy and its people, I am directing that it officially be renamed the Gulf of America."

Trump first made the proposal for the Gulf of America change at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago in January.

"We're going to change because we do most of the work there and it's ours," Trump stated. "It's appropriate, and Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

The executive order also demanded that the highest peak in North America be renamed after President William McKinley — the 25th president of the United States. The Alaskan mountain summit was first named after President McKinley in 1917.

In 2015, then-President Barack Obama approved the Department of the Interior's order to rename Mount McKinley in Alaska to Denali.

Trump wants to reverse Obama's action and rename the Alaskan mountain summit as Mount McKinley.

The executive order stated that McKinley "heroically led our nation to victory in the Spanish-American War. Under his leadership, the United States enjoyed rapid economic growth and prosperity, including an expansion of territorial gains for the nation."

The EO noted, "President McKinley championed tariffs to protect U.S. manufacturing, boost domestic production, and drive U.S. industrialization and global reach to new heights. He was tragically assassinated in an attack on our nation’s values and our success, and he should be honored for his steadfast commitment to American greatness."

Like McKinley, Trump has threatened other countries with tariffs as part of his "America First" strategy.

Trump has survived two assassination attempts.

Trump signed the executive order on Monday night. Now the secretary of the interior shall "take all appropriate actions" to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and rename Denali as Mount McKinley within 30 days.

The new names are to be updated in the Geographic Names Information System, agency maps, contracts, and other government documents.

Trump mentioned that both places would be renamed during his inauguration speech.

"America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world," Trump proclaimed.



"A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America — and we will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs," President Trump said.

DeSantis gathered with other governors in the Emancipation Hall overflow viewing space in the U.S. Capitol building to watch Trump's inauguration.

As Blaze News reported on Monday, DeSantis has already pledged to ensure that Florida will be a significant partner in Trump's illegal immigration crackdown.

