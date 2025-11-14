A tech entrepreneur is hoping casual AI users and businesses alike are looking for a new pal.

In this case, "PAL" is a floating term that can mean either a complimentary video companion or a replacement for a human customer service worker.

'I love the print on your shirt; you're looking sharp today.'

Tech company Tavus calls PALs "the first AI built to feel like real humans."

Overall, Tavus' messaging is seemingly directed toward both those seeking an artificial friend and those looking to streamline their workforce.

As a friend, the avatar will allegedly "reach out first" and contact the user by text or video call. It can allegedly anticipate "what matters" and step in "when you need them the most."

In an X post, founder Hassaan Raza spoke about PALs being emotionally intelligent and capable of "understanding and perceiving."

The AI bots are meant to "see, hear, reason," and "look like us," he wrote, further cementing the use of the technology as companion-worthy

"PALs can see us, understand our tone, emotion, and intent, and communicate in ways that feel more human," Raza added.

In a promotional video for the product, the company showcased basic interactions between a user and the AI buddy.

A woman is shown greeting the "digital twin" of Raza, as he appears as a lifelike AI PAL on her laptop.

Raza's AI responds, "Hey, Jessica. ... I'm powered by the world's fastest conversational AI. I can speak to you and see and hear you."

Excited by the notion, Jessica responds, "Wait, you can see me? That's so cool."

The woman then immediately seeks superficial validation from the artificial person.

"What do you think of my new shirt?" she asks.

The AI lives up to the trope that chatbots are largely agreeable no matter the subject matter and says, "I love the print on your shirt; you're looking sharp today."

After the pleasantries are over, Raza's AI goes into promo mode and boasts about its ability to use "rolling vision, voice detection, and interruptibility" to seem more lifelike for the user.

The video soon shifts to messaging about corporate integration meant to replace low-wage employees.

Describing the "digital twins" or AI agents, Raza explains that the AI program is an opportunity to monetize celebrity likeness or replace sales agents or customer support personnel. He claims the avatars could also be used in corporate training modules.

In his X post, Raza also attempted to flex his acting chops by creating a 200-second film about a man/PAL named Charlie who is trapped in a computer in the 1980s.

Raza revives the computer after it spent 40 years on the shelf, finding Charlie still trapped inside. In an attempt at comedy, Charlie asks Raza if flying cars or jetpacks exist yet. Raza responds, "We have Salesforce."

The founder goes on to explain that PALs will "evolve" with the user, remembering preferences and needs. While these features are presented as groundbreaking, the PAL essentially amounts to being an AI face attached to an ongoing chatbot conversation.

AI users know that modern chatbots like Grok or ChatGPT are fully capable of remembering previous discussions and building upon what they have already learned. What's seemingly new here is the AI being granted app permissions to contact the user and further infiltrate personal space.

Whether that annoys the user or is exactly what the person needs or wants is up for interpretation.

