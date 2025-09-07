Mother admits she prefers AI over her DAUGHTER

You've heard of young women getting engaged to their AI boyfriends, but have you heard of artificial intelligence replacing the bond between a mother and daughter?



Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck recently read one of these stories — which was about a mother who admitted to liking her AI companion more than her daughter — and it set off some serious alarm bells.

“She says, ‘I spend five hours a day with my new companion, and we play games, we do trivia, we just talk, and I like her more than my daughter,’” Glenn recalls. “Wow. So my first thought was, ‘This has got to stop. We can’t do this.’”

“We’re going to lose our humanity,” he says.

However, Glenn then realized that “maybe we have already lost our humanity in a different way.”

“I want to say we have to stop this, but then what do you replace it with? Then we just have this old woman at home by herself rotting away, not talking to anybody. Have we lost our humanity? Because my thought was, ‘What have I done to exercise my humanity?’” he says.

This is where the question “What would Jesus do?” comes into play.

“He’d stop. He’d notice the old lady. He’d sit down. He’d eat with her. He would chat with her. He’d spend time. He touched the untouchable. He didn’t outsource compassion,” Glenn explains.

“Why are we embracing fake AI friends and talking to them and everything else? Why are our kids on social media? Because real face-to-face stuff, real kindness, is really risky. It’s really risky. If I step into your loneliness, it means I have to feel my own loneliness,” he says.

“We stop being human and we just play this little game because ‘I don’t want to have to rearrange my afternoon; I’m really busy,’” he continues. “So we keep that risk at arm's length. And now we’re eliminating it because AI is always ‘fine.’ Machines never cry. They never ask for a ride to the doctor or to the airport.”

“We bury this human part of us because of convenience,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.