Can Palantir defeat the Antifa networks behind trans terror?

With respect to the recent designation of Antifa as a terror group, it’s likely that we’re about to watch some serious application of Palantir technologies to the digital and physical domestic battle spaces. Internecine squabbles, foreign agents and actors, a spiraling away from anything like a shared vision at the citizen level — all will exacerbate the confusion as this push goes forward. We humans are going to be forced to get acquainted fast with how AI, politics, and justice get along.

It’s going to be messy. It’s already messy. Narrative itself is under scrutiny. The discourse that got the aggregate elements of the right gathered up around the election of Trump is disintegrating under the weight of the rapid merger of technology and humanity. Few understand this. Fewer understand what is about to drive the further dissolution of that discourse.

Highly reliable sources within the special operations forces community have confided to this author the high probability of Antifa access to support, training, and supervision from high-level former SOF personnel.

Meanwhile, something new in the way of counterterrorism ops needs to be accomplished. Network mapping and the building of target folders are standard; the defunding and disruption of thousands of small cells are now under discussion. At present, no one has an iron lock on how deep or wide the networks underwriting Antifa extend. What are Antifa investigations going to reveal, financially, politically, and in corporate and social media?

It would appear at this point that nothing is off the table: enemies foreign and domestic, entities digital and corporeal, corporations and state-sponsored groups practicing fifth-generation warfare — are all up for scrutiny. Months before Antifa's recent designation as a domestic terrorist group, ICE conducted a physical raid on an Antifa-adjacent suspect allegedly housing illegal migrants in his apartment in downtown Portland, Oregon.

While we can presume this was part of the ICE-Palantir collaboration, the trend is toward total integration of prosecutorial and information resources under, or centralized/coordinated with, Palantir. The emergence of digital technology as the potential cause of, and solution to, America's violent social decay makes for a strange and emotionally fraught American quagmire.

Is transgenderism a network nexus?

It's one made all the stranger by the starring role — at the nexus of madness, narrative, identity and digital politics — played by so-called transgenderism and by "trans" individuals.

Charlie Kirk’s alleged murderer is only the latest in a rather extensive run of alleged and convicted murderers to identify, to varying extent, with the transgender identity. What is this phenomenon? Opinions vary. The numbers are stark, however. People, particularly biological men, identifying as transgender are radically prone to suicide. And increasingly, it seems, political violence.

Auron MacIntyre went live on X on Friday, Sept. 19. His monologue included the statement, “If you are almost religiously dedicated to mutilating children as a rite of passage for your political movement, then I can’t really debate your political movement with you any more.”

MacIntyre is correct. There is a fundamental divide. It’s religious in nature, by default of expressed intent. This divide will be sorted out, at least in part, with the help of ostensibly secular AI. The question remains, however: How much of the problem, the identitarian political violence and its ecology, which is about to be prosecuted, actually stems from or relates back to the same digital technology that will used in prosecution?

Some would doubt the legitimacy of this odd central role taken up by, or granted to, the transgender phenomenon. It may be no coincidence. It may be that the phenomenon itself is, in part, related very closely to the designs and aggressive expansion of digital technologies themselves. The relationships between transgenderism and transhumanism — between the cellular hive-like construction of the internet chat spaces and the disembodied solitariness of the online social interactions — are recursive, mutually reinforcing. There are loops between the human and his technological inventions that are not well enough understood.

What links trans, Antifa, and ex-special forces?

As AI steps onto the domestic counterterrorism scene, consider that Antifa has within its ranks several high-level, former special operations actors. Highly reliable sources within the special operations forces community have confided to this author the high probability of Antifa access to support, training, and supervision from high-level former SOF personnel.

Several ex-SOF operators have famously self-identified as transgender either while serving or after separating from the military. Special operations is known to be very plugged in and tech-capable. Whatever the depth or oddity of the coalition, be assured that these actors understand counternarrative, sacrifice, subterfuge, and misdirection, to say nothing of kinetic action. They will allocate human resources as or more ruthlessly than any soulless corporation.

The human mind today (forget about the AI substitute) is so mind-bombed and under so many psyops that it is severely ill equipped to manage holistic environments. Binary circuit construction seems to force binary, computational, linear thinking.

If transgenderism is, in fact, somehow or other, directly tied to the dangerously warping dynamics of technology, what will be the nature of that interaction going forward? We don’t know yet. The emerging scenario is the type of hyper-dynamic environment created in fifth-generation-type multi-actor conflicts.

Likely we will see, by default, an even greater and more explicit dependence on — and a giving over of power to — artificial intelligence. It will be easy to accept such moves as the human responsibility for justice decisions, always contested and imperfect, becomes more easily externalized.

The sheer volume of subdivisions and clique-making available to the cyber-individual, and the multitude of digitally sequestered spaces (chat rooms, forums, comms apps) enabling those moves, has grown so vast as to surpass the powers of human analysis. Investigation without AI would lag years behind the action curve of terrorism, while the unraveling and decoding of financial networks in support of now-designated terror groups is probably only possible with an entity native to those cyber networks.

We’ve entered the era of digital domestic counterterrorism. So has AI — and those who wield it most powerfully.