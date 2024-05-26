Elon Musk suggests AI could make all human jobs obsolete, ushering in 'universal high income'

Elon Musk doubled down on his stance this week that artificial intelligence could spell the end of all human jobs. As the technology continues to improve, Musk speculated about a world where humans do not have to work, according to the New York Post.

Musk made a remote appearance at the Viva Technology conference in Paris on Thursday. He was asked about his job being replaced by AI, and what his thoughts were about what he would do if that were to happen.

'The question will really be one of meaning, of how — if a computer can do, and the robots can do everything better than you … does your life have meaning.'

The Tesla CEO said: “In a benign scenario, probably none of us will have a job."

“There will be universal high income — and not universal basic income — universal high income. There’ll be no shortage of goods or services," per Fox News Digital.

Musk went on to say that he estimated there was an 80% chance that all human work would be replaced by AI in the future.

“The question will really be one of meaning, of how — if a computer can do, and the robots can do everything better than you … does your life have meaning?” Musk said.

“That really will be the question in that benign scenario, and in the negative scenario, all bets are off where we’re in deep trouble.”

Despite these worries, Musk predicted that AI will eventually take over all the jobs that humans currently do. However, this raises questions about how quickly AI can progress in order to bring this about.

“I think we are seeing the most disruptive force in history here,” Musk said about AI during a discussion with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last fall.

“It’s hard to say exactly what that moment is, but there will come a point where no job is needed,” he said. “You can have a job if you want to have a job — sort of personal satisfaction — but the AI will be able to do everything.”

Though the tech mogul has high hopes for the future, it does not appear AI is anywhere close to taking over all human jobs.

Musk did not provide a time table for when the AI might take over.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!