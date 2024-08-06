How the GOP’s new pro-tech platform will turbocharge American innovation

Last month, the Republican National Committee released the most pro-tech party platform in American history – pro-Bitcoin, pro-AI, pro-space exploration, and anti-regulation.

Crucially, the platform pledges the party to "defend the right to mine Bitcoin, and ensure every American has the right to self-custody of their Digital Assets, and transact free from Government Surveillance and Control." Bitcoin is unique among leading-edge technologies in giving everyday Americans a powerful way to forge markets free of centralized regime control.

For now, at least, Democrats have largely criticized Bitcoin mining for contributing to climate change and alleged that cryptocurrency enables political extremism since it allows for anonymous transactions. This same anonymity, privacy, and decentralization attracts those looking to bypass invasive ideological institutions.

Sensing the opportunity, Trump and the Republicans have grown increasingly vocal in calling for Americans to take the lead on Bitcoin and crypto innovation, driving "America first" policies. At a campaign rally last month, President Trump said, "We will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in America, otherwise, other countries are going to have it" — an appeal pitched to resonate with libertarian-leaning voters and nationalist conservatives.

Additionally, the platform lays out a pro-tech yet conservative AI policy. Over the course of the Biden/Harris administration, it has exploited AI by using it to promote and enforce "social justice" causes and customs. The administration even wants a Council of Chief AI Officers to be appointed in every federal agency to "address the climate crisis" and "advance equitable outcomes" — a move spurring the Republican platform's call to "repeal Joe Biden's dangerous Executive Order that hinders AI Innovation, and imposes Radical Leftwing ideas on the development of this technology. In its place, Republicans support AI Development rooted in Free Speech and Human Flourishing." (Trump's capitalization-heavy rhetorical style seems to have rubbed off on the platform this year.)

Lastly, the platform proposes new investment and research possibilities for the technology industry by boosting the American manufacturing sector literally out of the world, expanding space exploration, and sending astronauts to Mars.

"Under Republican Leadership," the party vows, "the United States will create a robust Manufacturing Industry in Near Earth Orbit, send American Astronauts back to the Moon, and onward to Mars, and enhance partnerships with the rapidly expanding Commercial Space sector to revolutionize our ability to access, live in, and develop assets in Space."

Perhaps predictably, the platform's positions on social issues, immigration, and populist economics have taken center stage.

Nevertheless, the embrace of technological innovation directed toward restoring Americans' flourishing and America's form of government is more important still since it signals a seismic shift in American politics and heralds a new non-woke elite. In the past election cycles, tech billionaires and investors were usually associated with holding center-left views and voting for Democrats. But now, many are swinging to the right, backing Trump's White House bid and donating millions partly due to President Biden's anti-crypto stances.

Tyler Winklevoss, a venture capital investor, announced on X that he donated $1 million in bitcoin to President Trump due to the Biden administration's "war against crypto."

In a post on X, Winklevoss blamed Biden for weaponizing the banking industry and the Securities and Exchange Commission "to bully, harass, and sue the good actors in our industry in an effort to destroy it. This Administration's actions have been nothing short of an unprecedented abuse of power wielded entirely for twisted political gain at the complete expense of innovation, the American taxpayer, and the American economy," he warned.

The new GOP platform shows the wisdom of Republicans capitalizing on tech policy. If they play their cards right, they can patriotically reconnect tech sector elites to the priorities of the American people. Such a move would reshape the future of the GOP, creating a new donor base and increasing the party's appeal to young voters looking for economic opportunity. As with any would-be sea change, however, there are perils. If the GOP grants Silicon Valley elites all their wishes, like unlimited H1-B visas or sweeping biotech deregulation, grassroots disillusionment will surely follow.