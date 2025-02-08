Is Reid Hoffman sabotaging elections? The LinkedIn billionaire behind voter misinformation

In his recent farewell address, President Biden warned that “an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights, freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.”

However, as a Fox News report pointed out, Biden did not seem to be referring to the entire “oligarchy.” Though Biden didn’t name any names in his address, Fox News recalled the financial and political support that several billionaires had given to the Biden re-election campaign. Among these billionaires were George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, and Reid Hoffman.

Reid Hoffman, the anti-Trump billionaire who “wished” the former president was an “actual martyr” days before the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt, has a long track record of political donations and is well-known as a “dark money donor” for progressive and Democrat causes.

Hoffman reportedly “donated $699,600.00 on April 26, 2023, to the Biden Victory Fund.”

In the months leading up to the election, the co-founder of LinkedIn was behind a campaign of suspected voter suppression across the country, especially in key battleground states. The campaign involved sending misleading text messages to voters regarding their voting status.

According to a Washington Free Beacon report, voters received text messages telling them that they had not yet voted or giving them false information about polling locations. Infowars also reported that voters received messages telling them they had already voted when they had not.

The Free Beacon reports that AllVote, “a low-profile super PAC launched this summer,” has been sending these messages to voters in “Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, and other states.”

The investigation found that AllVote can be traced back to Rapid Resist Action, a group “formed in 2017 by Obama administration official Yoni Landau.” Reid Hoffman has funneled over $600,000 in donations to Rapid Resist Action through different charities and nonprofits, as his tax filings reveal.

Yoni Landau oversees several groups like AllVote, which is a “complex network” of super PACs and nonprofits. Landau reportedly “directs the operation from his firm, Movement Labs, which uses ‘technology and experimentation to stop fascism and build progressive power.’"

Since his “network” is further removed from the public eye, “Movement Labs just has a lot more flexibility to try new things and see what works,” Landau says. “If the DNC or a state party tries something new and gets it wrong, there can be real negative consequences for the career of the person who made the decision.”

This isn’t the first time Hoffman and Landau have been involved in voter suppression scandals: “In 2017, Hoffman funded a technology firm that created fake online personas to dissuade conservatives from voting in Alabama's special election for Senate. Hoffman apologized after the scheme was uncovered the following year and claimed he had no knowledge of the tech firm's activities.”

In 2022, Landau was “forced to apologize” after Rapid Resist Action was caught spreading confusion around the election in New Jersey, Kansas, and North Carolina regarding the locations of drop boxes.

Hoffman has a long track record of financially supporting these groups, which are actively engaged in voter suppression. Yoni Landau has a long track record of running these groups, supporting Democrat candidates and suppressing votes. As a New Mexico official said, this disturbing trend is "something that the feds really need to look at and crack down on."

As President Biden told the American people in his address, “We need to get dark money, that’s ... hidden funding behind too many campaign contributions ... we need to get it out of our politics.”

You go first, Reid Hoffman.