Pure vibes, no substance: Kamala Harris’ campaign and media makeover

Who is running the country? What happened to President Joe Biden? Does anyone know what Kamala Harris is running her campaign on? In the hazy milieu of the mainstream media, these questions are harder to answer than anyone would think possible.

On “Zero Hour,” James Poulos sat down with Jill Savage, host of "Blaze News Tonight," to discuss the state of the presidential race, the media’s influence on public perception, and Kamala Harris’ campaign of “vibes.”

Noting the strange transition of power within the Biden-Harris administration, James Poulos pointed out the media's influence on the public perception of Harris. Jill Savage said, “Nobody actually likes Kamala, but we’re just going to pretend people like her and give her a media makeover. If they can get away with it, they absolutely will.”

They also discussed Kamala’s apparent lack of policy positions: “They know that if they put policies out there, people will attack her,” Savage said.

James Poulos observed at least one instance of fabricated photos regarding Harris’ campaign rallies, questioning whether that was a one-time occurrence: “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. They’re putting out press photos of these events that seem to be overflowing with human beings, but they’re actually humanoids that have been manufactured by AI,” Savage replied, “That’s what’s passing for news these days. If there weren’t independent news sources, this is what would be on the nightly news, and nobody would know any different.”

On the media’s portrayal of Kamala’s campaign, Savage added, “If pure vibes is Pravda, then we are pure vibing it all summer long.”

To hear more of what Jill Savage had to say on media manipulation, Harris’ platform of “vibes,” and more, watch the full episode of “Zero Hour” with James Poulos.

America was convinced tech would complete our mastery of the world. Instead, we got catastrophe — constant crises from politics and the economy down to the spiritual fiber of our being. Time’s up for the era we grew up in. How do we pick ourselves up and begin again? To find out, visionary author and media theorist James Poulos cracks open the minds — and hearts — of today’s top figures in politics, tech, ideas, and culture on "Zero Hour" on BlazeTV.