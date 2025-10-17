US Army general reveals he's been using an AI chatbot to make military decisions

Even United States military brass is looking to AI for answers these days.

The top United States Army commander in South Korea revealed to reporters this week that he has been using a chatbot to help with decisions that affect thousands of U.S. soldiers.

'As a commander, I want to make better decisions.'

On Monday, Major General William "Hank" Taylor told the media in Washington, D.C., that he is using AI to sharpen decision-making, but not on the battlefield. The major general — the fourth-highest officer rank in the U.S. Army — is using the chatbot to assist him in daily work and command of soldiers.

Speaking to reporters at a media roundtable at the annual Association of the United States Army conference, Taylor reportedly said "Chat and I" have become "really close lately."

According to Business Insider, the officer added, "I'm asking to build, trying to build models to help all of us."

Taylor also said that he is indeed using the technology to make decisions that affect the thousands of soldiers under his command, while acknowledging another blunt reason for using AI.

RELATED: The government's anti-drone energy weapons you didn't know existed

Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"As a commander, I want to make better decisions," the general explained. "I want to make sure that I make decisions at the right time to give me the advantage."

In a seemingly huge revelation for an Army officer, Taylor also revealed that it has been a challenge to keep up with the developing technology.

At the same time, tech outlet Futurism claimed that the general is in fact using ChatGPT, warning that the AI has been found to generate false information regarding basic facts "over half the time."

ChatGPT is not mentioned in Business Insider's report.

Return reached out to Army officials to ask if the quotes attributed to Taylor were accurate, if he is actually using ChatGPT, and if they believe there to be inherent risks in doing so. An official Pentagon account acknowledged the request, but did not respond to the questions. This article will be updated with any applicable responses.

It was recently reported by Return that the military is already tinkering with a chatbot of its own.

RELATED: Zuckerberg's vision: US military AI and tech around the world

SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Military exercises in Fort Carson, Colorado, and Fort Riley, Kansas, recently took place, utilizing an offline chatbot called EdgeRunner AI.

EdgeRunner CEO Tyler Saltsman told Return that his company is currently testing the chatbot with the Department of War to deliver real-time data and mission strategy to soldiers on the ground. The chatbot can be installed on a wide variety of devices and used without an internet connection, to avoid interception by the enemy.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

