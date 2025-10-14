Zuckerberg's vision: US military AI and tech around the world

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is sharing the wealth with U.S. allies in Europe and NATO.

Since late 2024, Zuckerberg's tech giant has made Llama — its own large language model — available to foreign countries within the Five Eyes security partnership between the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Now, Meta is expanding the access to other countries while partnering with advanced-AI military contractors.

'We're building for completely on-device deployment of AI.'

Wearable products, AI programs, and other tools are being shared with allies in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, in order to enhance "decision-making, mission-specific capabilities, and operational efficiency," Meta wrote.

The technology includes a partnership with Anduril, Palmer Luckey's industry-leading augmented reality defense company.

Calling the effort the "largest of its kind," Meta's partnership is meant to equip soldiers with enhanced decision-making capabilities. This is apparent with Anduril's recently released EagleEye, an AI/AR warfighter helmet.

RELATED: 'Swarms of killer robots': Former Biden official says US military is afraid of using AI

EdgeRunner AI is used on a military laptop. Image provided to Blaze News courtesy of EdgeRunner

EagleEye represents the best of what the video game world has to offer, brought to life.

Not only does the helmet display directional mapping as if belonging to a gamer dropped into a first-person shooting game, but it also provides a form of X-ray vision that allows users to see allies and enemies on the map through coordinated data.

The AR tech also utilizes spatial audio and frequency detection to alert operators of hidden threats. Rear and flank sensors also ensure that the allied soldier is not ambushed.

Anduril's Lattice AI is also making waves, and it too looks like something gamers will recognize.

Using data from drones, sensors, and satellites, it creates a real-time 3D battlefield map. The program boasts a wide range of deployable formats, including detecting battlefield threats or intrusions on border security.

In November 2024, Meta opened-sourced its Llama model for the U.S. military and its contractors to build upon. That move is now paying off, as Meta will now share what the company EdgeRunner has built, a closed-ended chatbot for soldiers.

RELATED: 'Insane radical leftists' are gone: Zuckerberg and Palmer Luckey reunite for US military project

Anduril Lattice battlefield software. Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images

EdgeRunner AI is essentially a search function for soldiers; it can be run as a local program on almost any consumer-grade device, and according to Meta, it can be used to identify safe locations for aircraft or even accurately translate languages.

"This is all part of our joint effort to ensure the warfighter has access to advanced AI technology at the tactical edge," an EdgeRunner spokesperson told Return. "What's especially unique about our work with Meta is that we're building for completely on-device deployment of AI, meaning it's running locally on your laptop, workstation, or smartphone, disconnected from the cloud."

This method avoids the necessity for uninterrupted cloud connectivity, which helps keep the data out of the enemy's hands, too.

The AI program has an all-encompassing goal and is specifically designed to be adaptable to different job titles. This means it will be coupled with logistics, maintenance, and combat roles.

Meta is spreading its footprint worldwide and said because of this, it hopes allies will deploy the AI ethically, responsibly, and in accordance with "relevant international law and fundamental principles."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

