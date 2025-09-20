'They want to spy on you': Military tech CEO explains why AI companies don't want you going offline

A military technology entrepreneur warns that artificial intelligence companies are taking advantage of customers by keeping them connected to the internet.

In an exclusive interview with Blaze Media, EdgeRunner CEO Tyler Saltsman said there are clear reasons why there are no popular AI programs that consumers can simply install and use offline.

'They want to learn more about you.'

Saltsman's AI program (EdgeRunner AI) is currently in testing with the Department of War and promises to deliver an offline, secure AI assistance tool to deliver real-time data and mission strategy to boots on the ground. The tech expert explained that EdgeRunner AI can be installed on a wide variety of devices and used without an internet connection, just like many other programs.

This allows for a simple rollout while also avoiding data interception by the enemy.

Blaze Media asked the CEO why leading providers of AI programs and chatbots are online only and require a perpetual connection in order to be used.

"They want to spy on you," Saltsman revealed. He said that by keeping users online, the AI companies can train their models and improve their product.

EdgeRunner AI is used on a military laptop. Image provided to Blaze News courtesy of EdgeRunner

The CEO was not in short supply of reasons why it benefits the tech sector to keep consumer info streaming into its data centers online.

"They want your data, they want your prompts, they want to learn more about you," he continued.

Saltsman went on, stating he believes the ongoing fees are part of an effort to "price-gouge" the consumer. He said that while he is not a fan of these perpetual sales, he is, however, a big fan of the idea that language models and programming interfaces "are not products."

"Keep the data private and bring the product to the people," he stressed. "We don't want Big Tech having all of this data and having all this control. It needs to be decentralized."

Saltsman also told Blaze Media that he strongly believes President Trump's administration is open to diminishing hurdles and cutting red tape. This can ensure proper advancements in technology for the U.S. military. With that, he hopes "the current administration values offline AI."

When asked if he plans to bring his AI to market at some point, Saltsman said that while it is a goal, his primary objective in the immediate future is to implement EdgeRunner AI so that U.S. soldiers can harness the advantages while limiting loss of life.

At the same time, Saltsman was adamant that humans are always the key factor in any decision his company makes and that the technology has to be centered around the soldier, first and foremost.

Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

EdgeRunner recently wrapped up military exercises in Fort Carson, Colorado, and Fort Riley, Kansas.

In Fort Carson, the company tested they tech with an airborne company, a support battalion, and a special forces unit.

During the exercise in Fort Riley, EdgeRunner AI was used to support the 1st Infantry Division during its "Danger Gauntlet IV" exercise.

