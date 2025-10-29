Liberals, heavy porn users more open to having an AI friend, new study shows

A small but significant percentage of Americans say they are open to having a friendship with artificial intelligence, while some are even open to romance with AI.

The figures come from a new study by the Institute for Family Studies and YouGov, which surveyed American adults under 40 years old. Their data revealed that while very few young Americans are already friends with some sort of AI, about 10 times that amount are open to it.

'It signals how loneliness and weakened human connection are driving some young adults.'

Just 1% of Americans under 40 who were surveyed said they were already friends with an AI. However, a staggering 10% said they are open to the idea. With 2,000 participants surveyed, that's 200 people who said they might be friends with a computer program.

Liberals said they were more open to the idea of befriending AI (or are already in such a friendship) than conservatives were, to the tune of 14% of liberals vs. 9% of conservatives.

The idea of being in a "romantic" relationship with AI, not just a friendship, again produced some troubling — or scientifically relevant — responses.

When it comes to young adults who are not married or "cohabitating," 7% said they are open to the idea of being in a romantic partnership with AI.

At the same time, a larger percentage of young adults think that AI has the potential to replace real-life romantic relationships; that number sits at a whopping 25%, or 500 respondents.

There exists a large crossover with frequent pornography users, as the more frequently one says they consume online porn, the more likely they are to be open to having an AI as a romantic partner, or are already in such a relationship.

Only 5% of those who said they never consume porn, or do so "a few times a year," said they were open to an AI romantic partner.

That number goes up to 9% for those who watch porn between once or twice a month and several times per week. For those who watch online porn daily, the number was 11%.

Overall, young adults who are heavy porn users were the group most open to having an AI girlfriend or boyfriend, in addition to being the most open to an AI friendship.

Graphic courtesy Institute for Family Studies

"Roughly one in 10 young Americans say they’re open to an AI friendship — but that should concern us," Dr. Wendy Wang of the Institute for Family Studies told Blaze News.

"It signals how loneliness and weakened human connection are driving some young adults to seek emotional comfort from machines rather than people," she added.

Another interesting statistic to take home from the survey was the fact that young women were more likely than men to perceive AI as a threat in general, with 28% agreeing with the idea vs. 23% of men. Women are also less excited about AI's effect on society; just 11% of women were excited vs. 20% of men.

