US Army says it is not replacing 'human decision-making' with AI after general admits to using chatbot

Certain decisions are best not left to machines, the Army has revealed.

A United States Army general made headlines last week when he told reporters at a media roundtable he had been using an AI chatbot to "build models to help all of us."

'He is helping the Army explore how artificial intelligence can strengthen decision-making.'

Major General William "Hank" Taylor told media at the annual Association of the United States Army conference that "Chat and I" have become "really close lately," prompting more questions than answers about the Army's use of AI.

Williams is the top United States Army commander in South Korea and makes decisions for thousands of troops. He explained to reporters that he is indeed using the technology to make decisions that affect those under his command, but to what end was unknown.

Now, the Eighth Army office has revealed to Return what exactly the high-ranking officer meant. The office said that Taylor's remarks were actually regarding the Army's "ongoing modernization efforts," which specifically relate to how technology can assist leaders in making timely and informed decisions.

At the same time, the spokesperson said that the Army does not plan on replacing human decision-makers, especially in key areas.

Photo by KIM Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"All operational and personnel decisions remain the sole responsibility of commanders and their staff, guided by Army policy, regulation, and professional judgment," media relations chief Jungwon Choi told Return.

He added that while Eighth Army recognizes the opportunities and risks associated with AI, it is only looking at how to integrate "trusted, secure, and compliant systems that enhance — not replace — human decision-making."

The Army reiterated that point, stating that Taylor does not use any AI-assisted tools to make personnel, operational, or command decisions, and his remarks were only referring to using "AI-assisted tools in a learning and exploratory capacity."

The Army is not looking at "delegating command authority to an algorithm or chatbot," either, Choi reinforced.

The Department of War is tinkering with AI chatbots for its forces on the ground, however. As Return previously reported, training scenarios have already included experimentation with an offline battle-ready chatbot.

The technology, called EdgeRunner AI, allows soldiers to get instant information about mission objectives, coordinates, and other details instantaneously in an offline environment.

EdgeRunner recently wrapped up military exercises in Fort Carson, Colorado, and Fort Riley, Kansas.

Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

At the same time, Choi said that like many leaders, Major General Taylor has "experimented with publicly available AI-assisted tools to understand how generative AI functions, its potential uses, and the safeguards required for responsible employment."

Taylor has also explored HQDA-approved large language models to "assess how secure, compliant AI systems" can support leadership development or improve operational efficiency, for example.

The spokesman said Taylor does not endorse any specific commercial platform, and the Army did not answer as to whether he was referring to using ChatGPT when speaking to reporters, which tech outlet Futurism claimed last week.

"MG Taylor's engagement with HQDA-approved AI platforms reflects a forward-thinking approach to leadership and modernization," the army representative concluded. "By responsibly experimenting with these emerging tools, he is helping the Army explore how artificial intelligence can strengthen decision-making, improve efficiency, and prepare leaders for the evolving demands of the modern battlefield."

