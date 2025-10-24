Canadian leader blinks first, calls off anti-tariff ads after Trump terminates trade talks

President Donald Trump announced late Thursday evening that he was terminating all trade negotiations with Canada on account of a $75 million anti-tariff advertising campaign initiated last week by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Trump leaned into his criticism of Canada Friday morning, stating, "CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!" and accused the northern nation of using the ad "to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country."

The purpose of the ad, which featured excerpts from former President Ronald Reagan's April 25, 1987, radio address regarding the benefits of free trade and downsides of protectionism, was to make the case against American tariffs on Canada to Republican voters.

Ford evidently figured the ad was not worth the cost.

The premier said in an X post on Friday afternoon that after speaking to Prime Minister Mark Carney, his government "will pause its U.S. advertising campaign effective Monday so that trade talks can resume."

'Let's work together to build Fortress Am-Can and make our two countries stronger.'

"Our intention was always to initiate a conversation about the kind of economy that Americans want to build and the impact of tariffs on workers and businesses," Ford wrote. "We've achieved our goal, having reached U.S. audiences at the highest levels."

While the ad will not run as planned next week, Ford indicated that he has directed his team to "keep putting our message in front of Americans over the weekend so that we can air our commercial during the first two World Series games."

The Toronto Blue Jays host the L.A. Dodgers for Game 1 on Friday night and Game 2 on Saturday.

"The people elected our government to protect Ontario — our workers, businesses, families and communities," Ford continued. "That's exactly what I'm doing. Like I said earlier today: Canada and the U.S. are neighbors, friends and allies. We're so much stronger when we work together. Let's work together to build Fortress Am-Can and make our two countries stronger, more prosperous and more secure."

While Ontario is backing down, at least one other provincial leader appears eager to poke the bear.

The leftist premier of British Columbia, David Eby, revealed on Friday that his province was similarly making anti-tariff ads, stating, "Our wood faces higher US tariffs than Russia. Absurd. Truth will win!"

The Trump administration's tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber were recently brought up to a combined 45%.

The Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly later told reporters, "We need to make sure that we reduce our dependency on the U.S. and that we support our businesses."

