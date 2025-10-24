Democrats halt half the country’s food aid programs over shutdown stalemate

At least 25 states across the country will pause critical food aid programs for millions of Americans due to the Democrat-induced government shutdown.

Dozens of states will issue notices to recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that they will not receive their government benefits on November 1. SNAP is notably the country's largest food assistance program, with over 41 million recipients.

'I choose country over party.'

These crucial benefits are set to lapse exactly a month into the shutdown all because Democrats refuse to vote for a clean, nonpartisan resolution to keep the government funded. Instead, Democrats are insisting on passing their own hyper-partisan $1.5 trillion bill and renegotiating Obamacare subsidies even though they don't expire until the end of the year.

"It’s becoming clearer by the day that Democrats don’t want an outcome, they want a political issue," Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said in a post on X.

"They’ve refused to reopen the government – 12 times," Thune added. "They’ve refused my offer to discuss Obamacare’s failures. They’ve refused my offer to hold a vote on their own proposal to address a problem they created. They’ve refused to pay the troops and federal employees who are working without a paycheck. The only thing they’ve said yes to? The Schumer Shutdown and political 'leverage.'"

Republicans have made multiple efforts to reopen the government, to pay federal workers, and to keep government programs afloat. Despite this, the majority of Democrats continue to stonewall their colleagues across the aisle and ultimately, the American people.

However, not all Democrats have stuck with their party's position. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has largely made a name for himself by bucking his own party, and this shutdown fight is no exception. As the shutdown approaches the fourth week, Fetterman made it clear that he's interested in "country over party."



"Shut our government down and America loses," Fetterman said in a post on X. "2 MILLION Pennsylvanians depend on SNAP to feed their families. For me, it’s hungry Americans over party. Paying our military over party. Paying Capitol Police and federal workers over party. I choose country over party."

