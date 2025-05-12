Silicon Valley's 'demons': Transhumanists possessed by something 'anti-human'

One of the foremost thought leaders in AI and transhumanism is Joe Allen, who now serves as the transhumanism editor for "Bannon’s War Room" — and he warns that transhumanism isn’t exactly a thing of the future, but rather it’s happening right now.

Transhumanism is the merging of humans with machines, and in the present moment, that consists of billions of people obsessively checking their iPhones. That addiction does not bode well for mankind.

While Allen believes “the power is in the transhumanists' court,” Shanahan, who was deeply embedded in Silicon Valley for a long enough time to really immerse herself in it — believes there is still power in the natural.

“I’ve been surrounded by this world for 15 years now and was always kind of beloved,” Shanahan tells Allen. “Beloved because I was very organic, not augmented in any way. Maybe I used Botox for a few years to try it out, but I stopped all of that.”

“I really love natural human biology. I think it is incredibly beautiful. I think it actually makes an individual beautiful and desirable because there’s something innate in every living being. And I think that this is the piece of the future where there will be mass desire, and this is talked about in 'Mad Max 2,' but for fully organic earthly women,” she continues.

“That never goes away, and I’ve seen a preview of that, having lived in Silicon Valley for as long as I have. I’ve seen that preview. I’ve seen these very powerful men seek out the most organic female, a female that almost reminds them of Greek oracles. So, brilliant, connected to God, channeling information, visionary, but also physically pure,” she adds.

She’s noticed that these tech elites “spiral” and become “greedy” in search of these kinds of women, which Allen chimes in to call “crunchy harems.”

An example of this, Shanahan says, is the Burning Man festival.

“Burning Man is a simulation of that world, of that future, of these very powerful elite men going to Burning Man, and all of these young beautiful women going to Burning Man, and creating these miniature harems around these men. I mean, that’s what Burning Man has become, unfortunately,” she tells Allen.

“You’ve been around a lot of these guys,” Allen says. “I know every person’s different, but by and large, is it misguided goodwill at the heart of the tech elite transhuman dream, or is there a touch of malevolence, or is there deep malevolence?”

“A bit of their humanity is possessed by something very anti-human,” Shanahan answers, adding, “They’re so manipulative; they’re trained in humanity.”

While Shanahan admits she doesn’t “understand it all,” she does “see where the humanity is and what is interfering with that humanity.”

“And I don’t know precisely what that thing is. I know Christians have a word for it,” she continues.

“Demon sounds about right to me,” Allen adds.

