Florida thug caught on video knocking out store clerk with 2-liter bottle of Orange Crush. What set him off is an eye-opener.

The Polk County (Florida) Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the Seven Star store at 6940 Old Highway 37 in Bradley regarding a physical attack against a store employee on the evening of Aug. 3.

RELATED: Violent suspect actually bites K-9's ear amid arrest, Florida sheriff says: 'You can't make this stuff up'

Image source: Polk County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

Authorities said first responders found the adult male victim "bleeding profusely" above his right eye — an injury that required 10 stitches and apparently resulted in a concussion.

'You ain't gonna do nothin' to me, boy!'

An investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store along with two other men and accused the victim of "staring at him," officials said.

The victim told the suspect to get his items and leave, officials said.

As you might guess, the suspect apparently didn't take too kindly to the directive.

Authorities said the victim and suspect continued to "loudly" exchange words, after which the suspect "threw a full, unopened, plastic 2-liter [bottle] of Orange Crush at the victim's head."

The victim fell unconscious, officials said, and the suspect and his friends left the store.

In the below video of the attack, the suspect appears to state, "You ain't gonna do nothin' to me, boy!" after knocking the store employee to the floor.

RELATED: Thug with long rap sheet attacks 64-year-old ex-girlfriend in convenience store; when good Samaritan tries to intervene, attacker beats him unconscious: Authorities

Detectives identified the suspect as 30-year old Terry Lamar Johnson Jr. of Mulberry, officials said, adding that an arrest warrant was obtained for Johnson with a charge of felony battery causing great bodily harm.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday afternoon told Blaze News that Johnson hasn't been arrested in connection with the incident — but that he was in jail in May after a charge of possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The sheriff's office also told Blaze News that Johnson previously has been charged with grand theft, aggravated assault, battery, resisting, and "numerous" weapons violations.

Officials said those who know where Johnson is should call the sheriff's office at 863-297-1100. Those who wish to remain anonymous and become eligible for a reward should contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways, officials added:

Call 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida;

Dial **TIPS from your cell phone;

Visit http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip";

Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!