Violent suspect actually bites K-9's ear amid arrest, Florida sheriff says: 'You can't make this stuff up'

Grady Judd — the outspoken sheriff of Polk County, Florida — on Tuesday morning recounted a wild tale from earlier this month, saying a violent suspect actually bit the ear of a deputy's K-9 and allegedly did a few other unlawful things.

During the short clip, Judd promised viewers, "Now, I'm gonna tell you something you're just not gonna believe."

'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! Not so fast, cowboy. We gotta figure out what's goin' on here.'

He held up arrest photos showing a pair of 26-year-old males: Angel Acosta of Lakeland and Elliot Lugo of Davenport.

Image source: Polk County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

According to the Miami Herald, deputies responded to a Davenport 7-Eleven around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 3 and found three people in a vehicle.

A previous sheriff's office Facebook post said, "Two men were asleep in the front of a black 2006 Honda Accord that was parked at one of the pumps at a gas station. In the back seat was a 4-year-old girl (a relative to Elliot)."

Judd said the "two dudes have gone to sleep" and "our nice K-9 deputy responds to the call ... and he wakes both of them up and asks them, 'Are you OK, do you need medical help, what's going on?'"

Judd added that "they tried to crank the car and leave, and our K-9 deputy said, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! Not so fast, cowboy. We gotta figure out what's goin' on here.' Oh, did I tell you there was a 4-year-old little girl in the backseat?"

Turns out that "Angel [Acosta] was no angel at all. In fact, he kinda acted like Mike Tyson" and "got to fightin' with the deputy," the sheriff said.

Judd said the deputy "got his K-9 out of the car. Yup, hit a magic button, and the K-9 came out to help."

Acosta "fought, pushed the deputy" and "bit the deputy! And then he bit the K-9 on the ear!" Judd recounted. "Well, [turnabout] is fair play, so the K-9 bit him! It was a gnashing of teeth goin' on."

Judd noted that while the deputy and the K-9 were dealing with Acosta, the other suspect — Lugo — "grabs the 4-year-old and takes off runnin'. Said 'feets don't fail me now' and runs into traffic with a baby girl."

The sheriff's office said Lugo ran with the girl near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Lake Wilson Road, which is "a very busy area at 8:30 a.m. on a Monday. And drivers were maneuvering quickly to avoid [Lugo] and the girl."

Another deputy ran after Lugo, the sheriff's office said, and "did the old cuff & stuff by putting him into her patrol car. The 4-year-old girl was unharmed, and turned over to [the Department of Children and Families]."

The sheriff's office said Acosta and Lugo were taken to jail and both charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Acosta also was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on K-9, and resisting arrest; Lugo also was charged with possession of a stolen firearm he had on him (out of Orlando), battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and child abuse, the sheriff's office noted.

Both the K-9 — named Zorak — and the deputy "will be OK, thankfully," the sheriff's office added.

Judd concluded, "You can't make this stuff up."

You can check out Judd's video commentary below on the incident:

