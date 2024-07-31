ANOTHER scandal at the Paris Olympics involving 'the MOST dangerous sport' sparks outrage

The blasphemous opening ceremony that boldly mocked da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” isn’t the only scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Two biological men are also being allowed to compete against women in the boxing division — “the most dangerous sport,” according to Jennifer Sey, founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics .

“It’s happening in the Olympics; it's happening at the NCA finals; it's happening at the state track championship in Oregon and in Washington; and it's happening at the local high school. It's happened over 700 times in the last few years alone that males have stolen medals and trophies from females,” she tells Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel.

But what’s perhaps most upsetting is the IOC’s insistence that the two athletes have met gender eligibility requirements.

Olympic Committee IGNORES Biology www.youtube.com

Despite the fact that Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan and Imane Khelif of Algeria failed the gender eligibility tests at the 2023 women’s world championships because their results revealed XY chromosomes, proving that they were in fact male, the International Olympics Committee has attested that Yu-ting and Khelif are female because their passports say so.

“The IOC spokesperson said, ‘Well, it says female on their passport so we're going to just trust that,’” says Sey. “Do you really think that individuals and governments wouldn't lie about the status of an athlete on their passport in order to win medals?”

The IOC spokesperson to whom Sey refers is Mark Adams, who indeed attested that they are “complying with the competition eligibility rules.”

“They are women in their passports, and it’s stated that that is the case — that they are women,” Adams said, insisting that “they are eligible by the rules of the federation, which were set in 2016.”

“These hard-working female athletes, these boxers ... are being told that in order to be nice, they need to sit down, get punched in the face, and give up their medal and their trophy and everything they've worked for because ‘oh they're abiding by the eligibility rules,”’ Sey condemns.

To make matters even more upsetting, Yu-ting and Khelif “don’t even seem to be pretending to be female.” Images from the Olympics show the two in the area looking every bit like males.

To hear more about the scandal, watch the video above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.