'The Last Supper' or not, the Olympic ceremony was an abomination

If there were an event for smarmy condescension, our insufferable fourth estate would win the gold, silver, and bronze.

This year's bizarre Summer Olympics opening ceremony, with its tableau of gyrating drag queens, was close enough to da Vinci's famous "The Last Supper" that even the least religious noticed.

If anything, the fact that 'The Last Supper' is still so widely recognized — that blasphemy is still even possible — shows how far we have yet to fall.

Media outlets like MSNBC were happy to admit it — if only to mock the “moral panic” of any Christians wondering what the spectacle of half-naked “fat positivity” types had to do with honoring the spirit of amateur athletic excellence.

Once that ran its course, they embraced a new take with equal smugness: "Ackshully, the ceremony clearly evoked Greco-Roman mythology's 'The Feast of the Gods,' a wild Dionysian revel among the immortals on Mount Olympus. That's what the blue smurf demon was all about. Silly Christians!"

Let’s just assume "The Last Supper" connotations are completely accidental. The performance was still an abomination.

Dionysus is a terrible figure, like most mythological deities. The god of fertility, wine, theater, pleasure, insanity, and social contagion, Dionysus demanded ritual sacrifices as worship. In one account, when the people of Argos ignored him, he possessed mothers with an insanity that turned them into cannibals and led them to kill their children.

One can't help but be reminded of the frenzied mothers of today, possessed by the god of “affirmation” and goaded into mutilating their children's bodies. It's a grim coincidence that just days before these leering gender goblins gyrated onto the global stage, Kamala Harris chose “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as the platform on which to launch her campaign.

After years of “drag story hours” and drag shows in public squares in the middle of the day, it’s hard to accept their claim to innocence. Drag queens are inherently sexual. That’s the whole point — or one of them.

And let’s not pretend that there isn't an organized bunch of drag queens who intentionally mock Christianity at sporting events without any repercussions because they’re worshipped by the activist class that occupies the media.

With a sprinkle of propaganda, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are framed as a charity movement that stands up to the evils of Christianity — ironically, there would be no charity without centuries of Christian devotion to victims.

This is perfectly in line with the fashionable habit among academics and activists to hiss at any mention of God. Picture a snake, a predator that feigns inferiority to gain power.

NBC blamed conservatives, Forbes blamed Rob Schneider, and a slew of other supposedly reputable outlets demonized Christians and deified drag queens. NBC balked that “while some fans loved this unabashed display of French camp and kitsch, others — particularly those who espouse conservative or Christian beliefs — were not happy with it.”

Ah, so that's what it was. Harmless “camp.” This gleefully profane celebration of paganism in a country whose history is so intertwined with the rise of Christianity that it's often called the eldest daughter of the Church. A country, like most in Europe, barely clinging to the Christian heritage at the heart of its national identity.

None of this should overshadow the athletes who've come to Paris from around the world to compete. As always, this summer's Olympic Games are a testament to the brave men and women pushing their God-given bodies and spirits to the limit.

The dark, ancient forces to which these games were dedicated, however, should serve as a sobering reminder of the battle that will rage on long after the medals have been counted.