Are Biden's 'corrupt pardons' about to collapse in court?!

The Oversight Project is an initiative by the Heritage Foundation aimed at investigating and exposing abuses of power, corruption, and inefficiencies within the federal government. Back in March, the Oversight Project broke the Biden autopen scandal, alleging that most signed presidential documents during the Biden regime bore an identical signature, with the exception of his announcement of his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

The story raised questions about who was really signing documents and running the country. Was Biden authorizing these signatures? If so, was he even aware of what he was signing? Or was someone else acting in his stead?

Yet the real bombshell looms: Are the autopen signatures pardoning Hunter Biden, Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Biden family members legitimate?

President Trump has made it abundantly clear that he believes they are void. But thus far, no formal court case has been filed by the Department of Justice, despite calls for one.

However, the tides may be turning.

On May 13, the newly appointed U.S. pardon attorney, Ed Martin, announced that the DOJ is scrutinizing these pardons, particularly those issued immediately prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration. He claimed they were "unprecedented" and very well could wind up in court.

To get the scoop on what’s next, “Blaze News: The Mandate” host Jill Savage invited Oversight Project President Mike Howell on the show to shed light on how the Trump DOJ could overturn Biden’s autopen pardons.

Howell says the DOJ “[throwing] its weight” behind Martin is “exactly where this always needed to go.”

What’s more, Martin has also “expanded the scope” of his investigation into these pardons.

“It's not just that they were signed by the autopen mechanism and perhaps without Joe Biden's one, awareness, or two, his capacity to even give his consent”; it’s not just a question of “if it is even legal to use an autopen device,” says Howell.

Martin is also asking “whether there was a corrupt intent or a conspiracy in the awarding of the pardons” and “whether it exceeds the scope of the pardon power, which is plenary itself.”

“In other words, are these not pardons at all? Were they corruptly designed? And then were they also fraudulent in the implementation via the autopen? There's a lot wrong with these pardons, and I'm glad the DOJ is on it,” says Howell.

Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson says this is exactly the kind of thing the MAGA base has been begging for. Since Trump’s inauguration, people have not stopped asking, “When is anyone going to face the consequences of their crimes?”

“What are the next steps?” he asks Howell.

The only way to test the legitimacy of these pardons, Howell says, is to “charge one of these people,” which shouldn’t be that difficult given that “a lot of evidence that relates to their crimes is already out there, [so] there's not much that is needed in terms of an investigation.”

“In the course of that prosecution, of course, these defendants will come up and say, ‘No, I have a perfectly good pardon,’ and that is the means by which the pardons will be tested, and in doing so, we might finally understand who was actually running the White House.”

