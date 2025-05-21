Damning leaked tapes of Biden: Was he ever in control?

In October 2023, former President Joe Biden sat down for an interview with special counsel Robert Hur, and what really happened during the interview has remained a mystery — until now.

In the recently released audio tapes, which were obtained by Axios last week, the former president lost his train of thought repeatedly and failed to recall important details of his political and personal life.

That included when his son died.

The Biden administration had initially refused to release the audio tapes, claiming that they contained protected “law enforcement materials.”

“I can’t handle the truth in this instance. That is very difficult to listen to any of that without becoming stark raving mad,” BlazeTV host Matthew Peterson tells co-host Jill Savage after listening to Biden stumble over the date of his son's passing.

“And of course, the question here is why are these tapes finally being published now? Of course, not only does Axios’ Alex Thompson have a book to sell, but over the weekend, Biden’s team also announced on top of all of this, after the whole nation realizes for real, even the most normie normie, that he was obviously senile for a long time,” Peterson continues.



“Now, we learn that he’s suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and the mainstream media is going to do what they do. They’re going to do the whole cover-up,” he adds.

The cover-up of Biden’s declining mental and physical health now begs the question — who really was making all of the decisions?

“I certainly have my suspicions,” Executive Director of the Oversight Project Mike Howell tells Peterson and Savage. “And one of the first people that Chairman Comer, when he announced they’re actually going to subpoena some individuals to come in to testify about it all, is Neera Tanden.”

“She was the staff secretary, basically the one who controlled all the paper. Recall famously she comes from Soros' world,” he continues. “I think there’s going to be gradations of people, I don’t think it’s going to be one, I think it’s basically a committee of certain influences and special interests.”

“I think Obama's world had a profound outsized impact on it,” he adds, noting that the autopen scandal his team broke wide open unfortunately only reinforces his belief that Biden was not behind his decisions.

“Last summer we basically realized, ‘Hey, all these documents that Biden’s purporting to sign look a little goofy,’” Howell explains. “And so we pulled them all and figured out, ‘Oh, they’re using an autopen or at least two variations of an autopen for simply copying and pasting the same signature.’”

