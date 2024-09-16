Digital IDs to surf the internet?! Here’s how it could happen

Like many other progressives, Bill Gates supports digital identification as a means of cracking down on internet “misinformation.”

Peter Gietl, the managing editor for Blaze News' Return and Frontier Magazine, joins Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel to go over what digital IDs would look like for the everyday American.

“We don’t have to imagine” anything, says Gietl.

“We see it every single day right now in China. They have a version of digital ID in order to do anything online, and I mean everything — all banking, commerce, job is all tied to a single online ID that the government gives you, and if they decide that you're saying the wrong things or they want to turn off that digital ID, you have no recourse,” he explains.

“Isn't it already the case that we sort of have digital IDs here?” asks Blaze Media’s editor in chief Matthew Peterson. “It's not official ... but we all can be traced, tracked, and presumably punished if some powerful entity wanted to.”

“Yes, that absolutely exists,” says Gietl. “The credit card companies ... have been building this digital ID structure kind of in the background.”

However, what Gates wants is a singular ID that would streamline that process and make it possible for the government to wield ultimate authority over American citizens’ online activity.

Jill mentions that the first real attempt to push digital identity came about during COVID. Thankfully, it didn’t pass.

Gietl reminds the panel that Bill Gates was one of the people who heavily pushed for digital IDs during the pandemic.

Further, Gates is also behind testing digital ideas in Africa.

“They're rolling this out in Africa as a digital ID pass, and unfortunately, a lot of the really scary stuff they kind of test in Africa because they know that the media doesn't really report on these things. And it's a great way to see how it operates in a society,” says Gietl, noting that “Gates was behind that with MasterCard.”

If such extreme control measures are rolled out in the United States, Peterson wonders how people will react.

“Will people just accept this?” he asks.

To hear Gietl’s response, watch the clip above.

