‘I’m speaking’: Why Kamala is TERRIFIED of muted mics in a debate with Trump

As the September 10 presidential debate looms closer, Kamala Harris can’t stop challenging the ABC debate rules.

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he’s fine with the set rules, writing on Truth Social that “the rules will be the same as the last CNN debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone.”

The rules will be close to the terms used by CNN for the June 27 debate, which includes that microphones will be muted as the other candidate speaks and no studio audience will be present.

However, Harris doesn’t want the muted mic.

“On the one side, you have Harris claiming we need to change the rules, there’s a live mic, and the Trump campaign right now saying, 'No, we’re not going to change the rules,'” Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson explains.

Center for American Liberty founder and Trump campaign surrogate Harmeet Dhillon believes this is telling of Kamala’s strategy.

“What it does tell you very clearly is that Kamala Harris intends to rely on gimmicks to get herself past this debate. I'm sure it terrifies her to sit down with or stand up with and have to debate the master of debating in this particular format,” Dhillon tells Jill Savage and Peterson.

“In this case, what she wants with the open mic is to be able to do her tired girl boss trope, to interrupt him when he makes a comment about her and say, ‘I’m speaking, it’s my turn, I’m claiming my time,’ whatever platitude you want to plug in there,” Dhillon explains.

“She’s also relying on having to need notes, be seated,” she continues, noting that Kamala also likely wants to have her “comfort governor Tim Walz” around to “help her out and hold her hand.”

“No, she’s a big girl, and the president of the United States is expected to stand toe to toe with the worst despots, demagogues, dictators, and evil people in the world. And they have to be able to do that without crutches, without gimmicks, without props, and without calling a lifeline,” she adds.

To hear more, watch the video below:

