Desperate Democrats' last-ditch election strategy: Vicious lies and smears

Americans have been waking up and realizing that Kamala Harris does not stand for “A New Way Forward,” as her campaign has been claiming, but rather the same exact thing they’ve gotten for the past few years.

She is the vice president of the current administration, after all. With this in mind, the Democrats are now doing everything they can to instill fear in their voters and smear Donald Trump as he rises in the polls.

“Right now they’re basically telling black voters that they have a racial duty to vote for Kamala Harris, black men in particular,” Blaze News senior political editor Christopher Bedford tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“It’s not going over that well, not even with liberal media,” he continues. “At the same time, apparently white people have a racial duty to vote for Kamala Harris. Basically, everyone’s got a racial duty to vote for Kamala Harris.”

But they’re not just using race to stir division.

The Atlantic recently published an article claiming that Donald Trump said Hitler had good generals.

“Who knows if that was actually real, who knows? If it was, it was certainly said as a joke if it was real,” Bedford says. “But now, that’s getting picked up.”

Whether it’s real or not, Kamala certainly wants America to believe it is.

“Why is Vice President Kamala Harris holding a campaign speech from the vice presidential house with the vice presidential seal where she calls Donald trump ‘Hitler’ and ‘a Nazi?'" Bedford says.

“I think there’s a depression in the ranks amongst Democratic voters. They’re not feeling too good, they’re not feeling confident, they’re not liking their team, they’re not feeling the same motivation of ‘we hate Donald Trump’ that they may have in the past. And the Democrats are going to go full board to be like, ‘Hey, just a reminder, all you liberal voters out there, all you quiet Democrats, Donald Trump is literally Hitler,’” he adds.

