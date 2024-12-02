Denver mayor vows to blockade mass deportations. Will he go to jail?

The answer to that question is yes, Mike Johnston will likely go to jail if he opposes the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans.

But it looks as if Johnston is okay with that.

In a recent article , Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas outlined Johnston’s plans to resist mass deportations, even if it means he winds up behind bars.

“I’m not afraid of that,” he said when asked about potential incarceration.

Now, Rosas joins Jill Savage on “Blaze News Tonight” to shed light on how far-left Democrats plan to buck the will of the people when it comes to illegal immigration.





Rosas says that Democrats may act shocked and horrified about mass deportations, but they should know that this is what happens when an administration opens the borders for years, creating a border crisis.

From financial strain to human trafficking and immigrant gangs, mass deportations are the only logical solution, but still, Democrats plan to protect those who broke the law to be here at the expense of their own citizens.

It’s this very mentality that caused deep blue cities to shift toward Trump during the election.

And that shift from blue to red might increase when they see their leaders continue down the same path of making Americans second-class citizens behind illegal immigrants.

“If they want to continue doing this, that's fine, but they're going to continue to do it at their own peril in the next upcoming elections,” says Rosas.

However, a different kind of peril awaits them in the meantime, and his name is Tom Homan.

“[Homan] just announced states refusing to follow the federal mass deportation plan could lose federal funding. Do you think that that's going to happen? Do you think these states are going to go toe-to-toe and fight the feds on this?” Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson asks.

The answer to that is possibly. Johnston did threaten to deploy local law enforcement to the county line to stop the feds from carrying out mass deportations in the Denver area.

If he proves good on these words, he’s going to come face to face with Homan, who Rosas says is “a very serious individual.”

“As someone who knows Tom, he's been chomping at the bit for this for many years now,” he tells Jill and Peterson. “If Democrat leaders and cities want to actually take that extra step and obstruct them … from doing [mass deportations], you're doing it to someone who's Tom Homan, and that's someone that I would take very, very seriously.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

