FBI SCANDAL: Docs reveal deep state was targeting Trump and Charlie Kirk

Under the Biden administration, the FBI launched a covert operation code-named “Arctic Frost” in 2022 — a sweeping probe that has now been exposed as a blatant weaponization of federal power against conservatives.

Thanks to whistleblower disclosures and new Senate releases from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), we now have leaked documents revealing that this partisan witch hunt targeted a staggering 92 Republican-linked individuals and groups, including the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, in a clear effort to silence Trump allies and dismantle the conservative movement.

Arctic Frost “was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus,” Grassley said on September 16, 2025, during his opening remarks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI.

Blaze News editor in chief and co-host of “Blaze News: The Mandate” Matthew Peterson is appalled by this latest development. “This is a broad investigation, in other words, of political opponents,” he says.

The inclusion of Turning Point USA alongside “J6$” — a term tied to the January 6, 2021, Capitol events, where hundreds of peaceful protesters faced unjust imprisonment and severe fines — reveals the deep state’s view of Charlie Kirk’s organization.

“This means that, you know, these organizations and people are being investigated and can be surveilled by the federal government. This is the kind of widespread activity that was common under the last administration,” says Peterson.

Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford says these new Arctic Frost revelations aren’t surprising at all when put into context. “This operation was launched in the spring of 2022, which is basically geared up around the time that President Trump was getting ready to come back and win. And President Biden wasn't doing so hot in the polls, and Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't doing so hot in the polls,” he recalls.

Bedford explains that Arctic Frost was the latest in a six-year FBI-Democrat campaign — starting with former FBI Director James Comey’s anti-Trump conspiracies and raids, followed by relentless January 6 interrogations targeting GOP operatives’ finances — to dismantle the Republican Party through baseless investigations.

The FBI and Democrats behind Arctic Frost were desperate to keep their actions hidden, Bedford says, because they knew that Trump, if re-elected, would uncover the "receipts" of their misconduct. Stupidly, they banked on him going to prison or never returning to power, but now they’re facing the music. “They are guilty as sin,” says Bedford.

Peterson stresses the need to “clean house.”

“You have tens of thousands of people who have been trained now for a long time such that they think this is a-okay. They were perfectly willing to go along with investigating 92 Republican linked groups…two years after the election to surveil and investigate political opponents of the sitting president,” he says.

“This is not something that's acceptable; it's not something that we can allow to be normalized; and it's something that's going to require deep structural reform and getting tens of thousands people out of there.”

