FBI whistleblower: ‘People inside the FBI have been working night and day to destroy files’

Kash Patel is officially the director of the FBI, and last week Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the Epstein documents were sitting on her desk awaiting review. So where are they?

Why hasn’t the Epstein list been released as promised?

According to FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle, the FBI is rushing to destroy evidence before Kash Patel and newly appointed Deputy Director Dan Bongino can investigate.

“People inside the FBI have been working night and day to destroy files on these servers, and I was told that once these files are destroyed, the way they are set up that even Elon Musk could not restore them,” O’Boyle told Benny Johnson on “The Benny Johnson Show.”

Does this have anything to do with the delay in the release of Epstein’s list?

“Blaze News Tonight” host Jill Savage and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson dive into the scandal.

“I question the timing of this story,” says Peterson. “These people have known that they were going to have to delete files for a while, right? So I'm 100% sure that there has been deletion going on for some time.”

At this point, there’s only one thing that can be done, he says: “Get in there as fast as possible” and “go after those people [who deleted files] and punish them.”

Peterson has faith that the new powers at the FBI will do what’s right — “Is Dan Bongino not going to try to find those people and punish them? Of course he is. Is Kash Patel going to hold back and hesitate to pull the trigger? No, of course not,” he says.

Jill then brings up Bondi’s sudden silence on the matter. Last weekend, she teased the release by claiming that the documents were sitting on her desk.

“I'm sure that there's a lot of legal things under the surface that you and I don't necessarily know about, but at some point, they need to make good on these promises,” she says.

“Documents like this probably have all kinds of private information; it gets complicated very quickly; then there's laws about these things ... but of course, in this case, we've had this information [held in secret] for a while,” adds Peterson.

“Everyone in the world wants it,” and if the “information doesn't start coming out in a relatively short period of time,” the MAGA base “is going to be extremely angry.”

To hear more of the panel’s commentary, watch the episode above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.