‘FEMA is not here’: Blaze Media exposes the truth in North Carolina

While mainstream media continues to report that the federal government is doing all it can to help the victims of Hurricane Helene, Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker is on the ground and reporting a different story.

Baker explains that the operational center run by a group called Savage Freedoms is bringing aid to these Americans, but it’s not all thanks the group is receiving.

“They’re all ex-military, and it’s run like a really finely tuned special operations operation,” Baker tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “These guys are doing such a great job they’re embarrassing other elements, and some people are out there now claiming that these guys are one of these dangerous domestic terrorist militias that are actually doing harm and threatening government workers.”



“I’m here on the ground, and I can tell you there’s nothing further from the truth,” he says.

While Savage Freedoms is helping, FEMA is nowhere to be seen.

“FEMA is not here. And when you ask about FEMA here, with the volunteers, the staff, the people that are running this operation with a smile on their face, they just say, ‘Well, they’re not here,’” Baker explains.

“If you get in a conversation here with somebody a little bit more off the record or on background, they will tell you that what FEMA is doing is essentially handing out paperwork to be signed, forms to be filled out, applications to be made.”

“Whereas these guys and other frontline first responder civilian operations are actually getting the work done,” he adds.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.