Leftists claim 1st Amendment keeps TERRORISTS in the US

Immigration advocacy groups have sued the Trump administration over its ban on asylum access at the southern border, claiming that there’s a fundamental right for anyone in the world to freely pass over the United States border.

“Conservative Review” host Daniel Horowitz finds it all laughable, as do Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“It sounds crazy, but is there a free speech right to admit immigrants who hold pro-terrorist views?” Savage asks, adding, “When I hear this, right on the face of this, this sounds absolutely absurd.”

“Obviously, the ACLU and allied groups have threatened to sue Trump’s executive order, and to them, there’s a fundamental right for eight billion people in the world to potentially come here and file due process or discrimination lawsuits,” Horowitz says.

“There’s 130 years of case law demonstrating that because a sovereign nation has the right to deny entry and to admit people on such conditions as it deems prudent and necessary, there is no fundamental right,” he continues.

“What the Trump administration plans on doing here, when they talk about deporting Hamas protesters, so no one’s going to be sent to jail or fined for their views, we’re just going to say, ‘Hey, goodbye, go back to your country of origin that you evidently like so much and enjoy your life there,’” he adds.

Meanwhile, deportation is not a punishment but rather a consequence of national sovereignty.

“Since the time of the 1790 Naturalization Act, our founders made it very clear they only wanted people here who blended and fit into our society,” Horowitz explains, noting that many of the people here illegally aren’t the best and brightest.

“I’m very happy that the Trump administration is embracing both the legal authority and also the moral imperative to keep people like that out of the country, because look, let’s face it, we have plenty of problematic people here. Obviously, you can’t choose your natural-born citizens, but you could certainly choose your immigrants,” he continues, adding, “And we should only let in people that love America.”

