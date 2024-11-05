Glenn Beck breaks down Dems' step-by-step plan to 'disrupt, delay, and discredit' tomorrow's election

In his recent article, “ The left’s 5-step election takeover plan is back – and worse than ever ,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck outlined the Democrats' recycled plan to “disrupt, delay, and discredit the electoral process” in the 2024 election.

Now he joins Jill Savage on “Blaze News Tonight” to elucidate the left’s plotting.

The first step in the Democrats’ plan is obviously “winning the vote.”

That means “finding ways legally to either change the law or to just look the other way to win the vote,” Glenn explains.

Democratic lawyer Marc Elias is geared up for another round of fighting election-related lawsuits, and Biden’s DOJ has already sued certain states for “removing noncitizens from voter rolls or switching to paper ballots.”

Winning the vote means winning by whatever means necessary.

The second step is “winning the count,” which is the step “everyone is worried about, says Glenn.

“We saw it last time — all of a sudden, they just stopped counting at 10:30 at night,” which created room for “shenanigans” to happen, he explains.

Whether it’s calling for recounts in swing states, questioning every step of the counting process, or telling Americans “we don’t know who won or lost” in order to sow seeds of doubt, we can expect the 2024 election to look a lot like 2020.

Winning the certification is step three.

“Each state has to certify the vote and seat electors,” but if Trump wins, “objections and accusations of 'shady' electoral practices will fill the headlines.”

The fourth step in the Democrats' diabolical plan is what Glenn calls “winning the Electoral College.”

The Democrat-controlled media is already priming Americans for the scenario in which Trump loses and takes power anyway by using Republican support to endorse alternate electors and then send the election to the House, where the GOP holds a slim majority. According to the left’s theory, the House will select him as president even if he loses the election.

But the truth is, this is the plan Democrats have mapped out.

“They’ll claim manipulation and try to delegitimize the Electoral College process,” Glenn wrote in the article .

“After that, it’s winning the transition,” he tells Jill and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

If all else fails and Trump wins, the final step in the plan is to “disrupt, disrupt, disrupt” the transition of power, which used to be nothing more than a formality.

We can expect protests, accusations, and anything the left can drum up to create chaos and “[set] the country on fire.”

However, if it’s clear tomorrow night that Trump is winning in a landslide, “they can’t pull any of this stuff off,” says Glenn.

“What are you feeling?” Jill asks in regard to the election that’s just a day away.

To hear Glenn’s answer, watch the clip above.

